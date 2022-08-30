Genshin Impact ‘Varuna Gatha’ world quest walkthrough

In Genshin Impact’s world quest “Varuna Gatha,” you’ll come across a trapped Aranara, Arapandu, who needs your help. You’re tasked with healing the Varuna contraption and defeating the Ruin Guards that try to stop you. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to easily heal the “branches” and “leaves” of the Varuna contraption.

To start “Varuna Gatha,” you’ll need to complete the world quest “The World of Aranara.”

Varuna Gatha

Head to the marked location on the image above, and defeat the enemies surrounding Arapandu. Follow the quest objectives until you need to find the “branch” and “leaves.” Travel across the roots to find the stone branch under the large tree. Turn the three leaves towards the branch in the center.

Memory of Stone

Make your way to the quest objective, and find Aranakula on the side of a cliff, next to a fallen tree. Move to the quest objectives, while avoiding the enemies’ sight. Clear the spores off of the branch. Head underneath the tree to find the branch. (Use the image above for help.) Follow the trails to find the leaves, and turn them towards the branch. Talk to Aranakula at the branch to complete the quest.

Irate Iron Chunk

Find Arabalika at the Ruins of Dahri. Defeat the Ruin Guards, and activate the mechanism found on the edge of the pool. Drop down and continue along the path to find the branch in the center of multiple Ruin Guards. Turn the leaves towards the branch, and defeat the Ruin Grader to complete the quest.

Slumbering Roots

Glide into the hole at the marked location in the image above, and progress down the path to the quest objective. Play the Rhythm of the Great Dream to find Arakunti. Stick to the quest objectives until you have to turn the three leaves. Follow the trails from the branch to the leaves, and turn them towards the branch. Play the Rhythm of the Great Dream at the Silapna, and talk to Arakunti to finish the quest.

A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land