Filed under:

Genshin Impact ‘Varuna Gatha’ world quest walkthrough

Turn the leaves towards the stone branches

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Huge but odd looking tree that is sealed off by a light blue barrier. Floating islands and lots of green growth everywhere. Genshin Impact logo in the bottom right. Image; Hoyoverse via Johnny Yu for Polygon

In Genshin Impact’s world quest “Varuna Gatha,” you’ll come across a trapped Aranara, Arapandu, who needs your help. You’re tasked with healing the Varuna contraption and defeating the Ruin Guards that try to stop you. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to easily heal the “branches” and “leaves” of the Varuna contraption.

To start “Varuna Gatha,” you’ll need to complete the world quest “The World of Aranara.”

Varuna Gatha

Starting quest location for Varuna Gatha on the left side with the location on the map on the right. Grassy location with girl with a bowtie on her back. Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse
  1. Head to the marked location on the image above, and defeat the enemies surrounding Arapandu.
  2. Follow the quest objectives until you need to find the “branch” and “leaves.”
  3. Travel across the roots to find the stone branch under the large tree.
  4. Turn the three leaves towards the branch in the center.

Memory of Stone

Girl with red bowtie looking at cave entrance in Yasna Monument with a seelie. Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Hoyoverse
  1. Make your way to the quest objective, and find Aranakula on the side of a cliff, next to a fallen tree.
  2. Move to the quest objectives, while avoiding the enemies’ sight.
  3. Clear the spores off of the branch.
  4. Head underneath the tree to find the branch. (Use the image above for help.)
  5. Follow the trails to find the leaves, and turn them towards the branch.
  6. Talk to Aranakula at the branch to complete the quest.

Irate Iron Chunk

  1. Find Arabalika at the Ruins of Dahri.
  2. Defeat the Ruin Guards, and activate the mechanism found on the edge of the pool.
  3. Drop down and continue along the path to find the branch in the center of multiple Ruin Guards.
  4. Turn the leaves towards the branch, and defeat the Ruin Grader to complete the quest.

Slumbering Roots

Girl with red bowtie looking into hole in the ground with its location marked on a map with a star. Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Hoyoverse
  1. Glide into the hole at the marked location in the image above, and progress down the path to the quest objective.
  2. Play the Rhythm of the Great Dream to find Arakunti.
  3. Stick to the quest objectives until you have to turn the three leaves.
  4. Follow the trails from the branch to the leaves, and turn them towards the branch.
  5. Play the Rhythm of the Great Dream at the Silapna, and talk to Arakunti to finish the quest.

A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land

  1. Follow the quest objectives until you’re tasked with defeating the Disturbed Fungus.
  2. Attack the fungus, which will start to run away towards other fungi.
  3. Chase the Disturbed Fungus and beat the fungi until you end up in the room where you started the fight.
  4. Defeat the Disturbed Fungus to complete the “Varuna Gatha” world quest.

