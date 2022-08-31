Genshin Impact ‘Aranyaka’ world quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Aranyaka is a lengthy world quest chain where you meet the Aranara, and explore all of Sumeru with them. Throughout the quest line, you’ll be tasked with rescuing Aranara, playing a vintage lyre, and cleansing withering zone. Follow along our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to start the quest and what you’ll unlock along the way.

Part I: Woodland Encounter

To start the Aranyaka world quest chain, head to the marked location on the image above, and help Rana by defeating the fungi. During Woodland Encounter, you’ll have to clean up Withering Zones by attacking Withering Branches with Dendrograna.

Part II: Dream Nursery

In Dream Nursery, you’ll travel to the Vanarana, and unlock its respective area on the map. The first quest of Dream Nursery, “The World of Aranara,” will unlock multiple items, locations, and quests. You’ll be given a Vintage Lyre to play rhythms that’ll change the world around you, and a copy of Stories of You and the Aranara to unlock Sumeru weapon blueprints from Aravinay.

The Dream Tree, Sumeru’s equivalent of the Sacred Sakura, is now available, and the entrance can be found above the Statue of the Seven in Vanarana. Trade in your Dendro sigils at the Dream Tree to receive experience, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Mora, and a variety of other rewards.

The next quest, “Children of the Forest,” requires you to help Aranara around Sumeru. You’ll have to complete a total of eight quests to progress onto the next step. As you finish these quests, you’ll get more rhythms which can be used to solve puzzles and unlock gated areas.

After helping the Aranara around Sumeru, they’ll return to Vanarana for Festival Ustava, where you’ll collect flowers from them by interacting with them and completing their quests.

Part III: Nursery of Lost Dreams

In Part III, you’ll drain Vissudha Field to interact with the Fane of Ashvattha. Lower the water levels by interacting with the mechanism in the image above and more mechanisms deeper in the cave. You can unlock the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain at the same time. Next, you’ll travel with Arama to Old Vanarana where you’ll clean up withering zones and defeat a Ruin Grader. Stand by the Candle of Light Braziers to decrease your Decay levels.

In “For All Childen Who Long For Life,” you’ll play as Traveler, and face off against the final boss of Aranyaka, Marana’s Avatar. After defeating Marana’s Avatar, you’ll cleanse Old Vanarana and sprout a new Ashvattha Tree.

Part IV: In the End, the Forest Will Remember

Return to Rana to unseal her to find out she has a vision, and complete the Aranyaka world quest chain. After completing the quest chain, you’ll be able to unlock the Statue of the Seven in Old Vanarana.