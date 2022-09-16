Genshin Impact patch 3.1 livestream codes

Genshin Impact’s patch 3.1 preview livestream has wrapped up, showing off the huge desert area coming to Sumeru soon. The new update will launch the night of Sept. 27 and will go hand-in-hand with the game’s second anniversary.

The meat of the livestream (other than showing off the new content) is the three livestream codes that reward free Primogems. Our Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream code guide lists them out in an easy-to-claim format to grab those Primos.

The codes are as follows:

You’ll want to redeem these codes quickly, as they expire on Sept. 17 at 12 a.m. EDT.

They not only reward Primogems, but they also give Mora and Adventurer’s EXP to level up your characters.

How to redeem Genshin Impact gift codes

To redeem codes, you can log in and input them on the code redemption website. You can also input them in-game through the settings menu, but copying and pasting them in a browser is much easier. You can also click the links above, if you’re logged in on whatever device you’re seeing this post on.

Once you redeem the codes, you’ll get the rewards via in-game mail shortly after that.