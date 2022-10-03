Genshin Impact Fecund Hamper chest locations

The “Of Ballads and Brews” Mondstadt event in Genshin Impact has several parts requiring you to hunt animals, tend to a store, and find hidden barrels around the map filled with loot. These barrels, Fecund Hampers, are hidden around Mondstadt by NPCs with special messages for the people who find them.

These chests reward Mora and other material, so you should definitely find these chests for free stuff.

The chests work similarly to the various oculus you can find — like Dendroculus or Electroculus — as they’ll appear on your minimap when you get close to one. There will also be the usual treasure chest waypoint on your map as you approach one. While each Fecund Hamper has a hint to find it in the event menu, if you’re still having trouble, we’ve listed out all the Fecund Hamper locations below.

When the Music Sounds (day 1) Fecund Hamper locations

Fecund Hamper #1 location (day 1)

Fecund Hamper #2 location (day 1)

Fecund Hamper #3 location (day 1)

Fecund Hamper #4 location (day 1)

Fecund Hamper #5 location (day 1)

Fecund Hamper #6 location (day 1)

Fecund Hamper #7 location (day 1)

Fecund Hamper #8 location (day 1)

The Feast in Full Swing (day 2) Fecund Hamper locations

Fecund Hamper #1 location (day 2)

Fecund Hamper #2 location (day 2)

Fecund Hamper #3 location (day 2)

Fecund Hamper #4 location (day 2)

Fecund Hamper #5 location (day 2)

Fecund Hamper #6 location (day 2)

Fecund Hamper #7 location (day 2)

Fecund Hamper #8 location (day 2)

The Fecund Hampers for “The Afterparty” (day 3) have not yet been added to the game, but we’ll update this guide once they are.