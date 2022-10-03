 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Genshin Impact Fecund Hamper chest locations

All of the Fecund Hamper locations for day 1 and day 2

By Julia Lee
Klee celebrates gifts and decorations sitting in a pile of flowers, presents, and her doco doco bombs Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

The “Of Ballads and Brews” Mondstadt event in Genshin Impact has several parts requiring you to hunt animals, tend to a store, and find hidden barrels around the map filled with loot. These barrels, Fecund Hampers, are hidden around Mondstadt by NPCs with special messages for the people who find them.

These chests reward Mora and other material, so you should definitely find these chests for free stuff.

The chests work similarly to the various oculus you can find — like Dendroculus or Electroculus — as they’ll appear on your minimap when you get close to one. There will also be the usual treasure chest waypoint on your map as you approach one. While each Fecund Hamper has a hint to find it in the event menu, if you’re still having trouble, we’ve listed out all the Fecund Hamper locations below.

When the Music Sounds (day 1) Fecund Hamper locations

Fecund Hamper #1 location (day 1)

Zhongli stands in front of a flowered barrel near a decorated festival stage Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #2 location (day 1)

A decorated barrel sits on a cliff behind a Seelie in its throne Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #3 location (day 1)

Zhongli stands in front of a decorated barrel sitting in a cart behind a house Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #4 location (day 1)

Zhongli stands in front of a decorated flower barrel near some cats behind a bar Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #5 location (day 1)

Zhongli stands in front of a decorated barrel chest by a large statue of the Anemo archon Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #6 location (day 1)

Zhongli stands next to a barrel near some flowers by Diluc’s bar Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #7 location (day 1)

A flowery barrel on top of the roof of the Mondstadt church Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #8 location (day 1)

A flowered barrel chest on some stone pathing near battle equipment like shields and swords Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

The Feast in Full Swing (day 2) Fecund Hamper locations

Fecund Hamper #1 location (day 2)

Zhongli stands in front of a flowery barrel near the Mondstadt souvenir shop Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #2 location (day 2)

Zhongli stands in front of a Fecund Hamper by some tables and chairs Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #3 location (day 2)

Zhongli stands on top of a windmill, with a flowery barrel in front of him Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #4 location (day 2)

A flowery barrel near the Mondstadt lake Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #5 location (day 2)

Zhongli folds his arms in front of a flowery barrel sitting in a wagon near stone wall Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #6 location (day 2)

Zhongli in front of a flowered barrel in a library Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #7 location (day 2)

A decorated barrel by a broken down wagon outside of Starfell Lake Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Fecund Hamper #8 location (day 2)

Zhongli stands near a Hilichurl camp in front of the last Fecund Hamper for day 2 Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

The Fecund Hampers for “The Afterparty” (day 3) have not yet been added to the game, but we’ll update this guide once they are.

