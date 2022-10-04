How to ‘break Suda’s Flow’ in Genshin Impact

In one of Genshin Impact’s Sumeru world quests, “Afratu’s Dilemma,” you have to help a researcher figure out why a giant golem robot is beaming out attacks and “break Suda’s Flow.”

Suda’s Flow is the name for those green swirling orbs you see surrounded by vines. As you progress through the quest, you’ll simply need to attack these to break them, allowing you to proceed deeper into the robot.

Once you make it into the robot’s torso, the quest will instruct you to “break Suda’s Flow,” while giving you a yellow circle marker on the map without specific instructions. Some of the Suda’s Flow will be out of reach for melee characters, so we recommend equipping a bow-user to get rid of these orbs easily.

Start by breaking open the nearby Suda’s Flow we marked below, then complete the following instructions:

After breaking open the first Suda’s Flow, hit the three that appear behind the now-cleared vines. This will open another door across the robot’s chest. Enter the newly opened door and break the Suda’s Flow on the right, as well as the now-accessible Suda’s Flow inside the cavern. (You can also break the Suda’s Flow on the left, which will give you a chest.) After doing this, more vines will vanish in the center of the robot. Jump down the elevator shaft in the middle and break the five Suda’s Flow on the bottom most floor. After doing this, an air current will pick up in the elevator shaft and you can head back up to continue “Afratu’s Dilemma.”

Completing this quest will net the usual rewards: some Primogems, materials, and an achievement. Notably, this world quest does reward Sumeru Reputation Points.