Filed under:

Genshin Impact patch 3.2 livestream codes

Take a peek at Nahida and then use these codes for easy Primogems

By Julia Lee
/ new
Nahida, a little girl with white hair and elf ears, winks at the viewer Image: Hoyoverse

Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 3.2 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch, including Nahida, the Dendro Archon. Nahida will become playable in 3.2, becoming a powerful Dendro applicator with interesting passive abilities.

The best part of the stream are the several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown. Our Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.

The codes are as follows:

You’ll want to redeem these codes quickly, as they expire on Oct. 24 at 12 a.m. EDT.

They not only reward Primogems, but they also give Mora and Adventurer’s EXP to level up your characters.

How to redeem Genshin Impact gift codes

To redeem codes, you can log in and input them on the code redemption website. You can also input them in-game through the settings menu, but copy and pasting them in a browser is much easier. You can also click the links above, if you’re logged in on whatever device you’re seeing this post on.

Once you redeem the codes, you’ll get the rewards via in-game mail shortly after that.

