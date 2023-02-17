 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Genshin Impact patch 3.5 livestream codes

Use these codes for easy Primogems

By Julia Lee
new
Dehya reaches her hand out with fire swirling around it in Genshin Impact Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 3.5 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, there were several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.

The livestream revealed upcoming Windblume event for this year that players will be able to take part in during the patch. More notably, we saw our first official look at gameplay of the upcoming characters Dehya and Mika, who will be featured on the gacha banners during the patch.

The codes are as follows:

You’ll want to redeem these codes quickly, as they expire on Feb. 17 at 11 p.m. EST.

They not only reward Primogems, but they also give Mora and Adventurer’s EXP to level up your characters.

How to redeem Genshin Impact gift codes

To redeem codes, you can log in and input them on the code redemption website. You can also input them in-game through the settings menu, but copy and pasting them in a browser is much easier. You can also click the links above, if you’re logged in on whatever device you’re seeing this post on.

Once you redeem the codes, you’ll get the rewards via in-game mail shortly after that.

