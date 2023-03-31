Genshin Impact patch 3.6 livestream codes

Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 3.6 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, several codes that award Primogems and other rewards were shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.

The stream showcased combat from the two upcoming characters: the Dendro catalyst-user Baizhu, and the Dendro claymore-user Kaveh. Baizhu is a five-star character whose gacha banner will run in the second half of the patch. Kaveh is a four-star character who will be permanently available once he makes his gacha debut in the second half of patch 3.6.

The codes are as follows:

You’ll want to redeem these codes quickly, as they expire on April 1 at 12 a.m. EDT.

They not only reward Primogems, but they also give Mora and Adventurer’s EXP to level up your characters.

How to redeem Genshin Impact gift codes

To redeem codes, you can log in and input them on the code redemption website. You can also input them in-game through the settings menu, but copy and pasting them in a browser is much easier. You can also click the links above, if you’re logged in on whatever device you’re seeing this post on.

Once you redeem the codes, you’ll get the rewards via in-game mail shortly after that.