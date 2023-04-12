 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to play the Kory Drums in Genshin Impact

Attack the drums to play some music

By Johnny Yu
Ayaka playing the Kory Drum in Genshin Impact’s newest update, patch 3.6 Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

Genshin Impact’s new regions introduced Kory Drums, a new collectible that will reward you with materials if you play them correctly. Kory Drums are a key part of the “Awakening’s Real Sound” quest: You must copy drum scores and locate a few missing Kory Drums. In the later half of the quest, you’ll have to play five different drums, which can be a little difficult if you can’t read the notes.

The drum scores can be a little confusing to read at first, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be able to play the drums like a professional. Keep on reading to find out how to read the notes and which attack to use on the Kory Drums in Genshin Impact.

How to play the Kory Drums in Genshin Impact

Music sheet / drum score painted on the wall behind the drum in Genshin Impact Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

First, you’ll need to learn how to read the notes and what attack they correspond to. The drum scores read from top left to bottom right, and there are three different notes: full, half, and empty. These three notes correspond to three different attacks: plunge, normal, and pause. Here it is in chart form for easy reference:

Kory Drum Notes

Note Attack
Note Attack
Full Plunge
Half Normal
Empty Pause

When you begin the performance, the drum will glow, indicating to you that a note must be played. Using the image above as an example, the first time the drum glows, you should hit the drum with a normal attack because the first note is a half note. The second note is empty which means you should stay still and not hit the drum the next time it glows. Proceed through the entire drum score and use the respective attack on the drum as it glows to receive your reward.

