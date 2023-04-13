 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Genshin Impact ‘Somalata Inland Sea’ domain guide

Where to find the patch 3.6 domain

By Johnny Yu
Somalata Inland Sea domain added in Genshin Impact’s Patch 3.6 Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

Genshin Impact patch 3.6 added the Girdle of the Sands, a new area in Sumeru’s desert. There are two new domains for you to unlock including the “Somalata Inland Sea” which is a one-time dungeon locked behind a puzzle. Continue reading to find out how to solve the puzzle in order to claim your Primogems and Dendro Sigils.

Where to find the “Somalata Inland Seadomain

The “Somalata Inland Sea” domain is only gated by a Dendro puzzle, so make sure to come with a Dendro user. The domain can be found in the southeastern section of the Vourukasha Oasis, which can be found after you enter this large cavern, which we’ve marked in the image below:

Somalata Inland Sea cavern entrance in the Girdle of Sands in Genshin Impact Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Hoyoverse

Once you arrive, you’ll find the half-submerged domain entrance with four Dendro pillars scattered around the area. On the wall behind each Dendro pillar, there is a painting with a full drum score note with a number of dots below it. You must hit each pillar in order going from the Dendro pillar with one dot behind it up to the Dendro pillar with four dots behind it. Follow the order in the image below:

Dendro pillars with drum score note with dots below it on the wall behind it in Genshin Impact. Near Somalata Inland Sea domain. Photoillustration: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Keep in mind that you don’t have to hit each Dendro pillar with a plunge attack like the note on the wall suggests. Any Dendro attack or ability will suffice.

