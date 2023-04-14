 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree locations

Complete all of the Fravashi Trees to complete the world quest “Pale Fire”

By Johnny Yu
Raiden standing in front of a Fravashi Tree in Genshin Impact with Sorush by her side. Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

In Genshin Impact, as you explore the Girdle of Sands, the new region in the Sumeru Desert added in patch 3.6, you’ll run into multiple Fravashi Trees, which look like circular gates made out of roots.

During the “Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha” world quest, Sorush will notice one of the Fravashi Trees and draw your attention to it. From here, you’ll receive the “Pale Fire” quest which will have you find all ten of the Fravashi Trees. They can be quite difficult to spot, so let us help. Here’s where you can find all ten of the Fravashi Trees for the “Pale Fire” world quest.

We recommend that you complete the “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows” world quest in the “Khvarena of Good and Evil” quest line before searching for the Fravashi Trees as you will not be able to reach some of the trees.

You also need six Udumbara Pistils to unlock two of the Fravashi Trees. Check out our guide on the Udumbara Pistil locations to get all six of them.

All Fravashi Tree Locations in Genshin Impact

All Fravashi Tree locations in the Girdle of Sands, the new region in the Sumeru Desert, of Genshin Impact Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse
  1. Travel to the Fravashi Tree by teleporting to the nearby teleport waypoint.
  2. Use the “Sorush” gadget to switch to Sorush and use Sorush’s interact ability, “E” by default, beside the Fravashi Tree.
  3. Press “Z” to switch back to your character and interact with the Pari that spawned inside.

The next few steps vary depending on the Fravashi Tree. The residual Paris will give you a variety of tasks such as gathering residual Pari fragments as Sorush, defeating enemies, and flying alongside the Pari.

To see the specific locations of the Fravashi Trees, check out the sections below.

Fravashi Tree 1 Location

Fravashi Tree location in the new Girdle of Sans region in Genshin Impact with Raiden and Sorush standing in front of it. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

For the first Fravashi Tree, you’ll need to go underground to reach it. You’ll come across this during the “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha” world quest. The residual Pari will give you the task of gathering the residual Pari fragments nearby.

Fravashi Tree 2 Location

Ayaka standing in front of a Fravashi Tree in the Girdle of Sands, Genshin Impact’s new desert region in Sumeru. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Drop down from one of the nearby teleport waypoints to easily reach this Fravashi Tree. The residual Pari at this tree will ask you for three Udumbara Pistils.

Fravashi Tree 3 Location

Fravashi Tree location underground in the Girdle of Sands of Genshin Impact Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

The third Fravashi Tree is located underground, and can be reached from a nearby waypoint. This Fravashi Tree also requires three Udumbara Pistils.

Fravashi Tree 4 Location

Fravashi Tree 4 location underground in the Girdle of Sands of Genshin Impact. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

The fourth Fravashi Tree is located underground; you’ll have to gather residual Pari fragments nearby. Switch to Sorush and search for the three glowing green orbs in the air above you. When you’re beside one of the fragments, use Sorush’s interact ability (“E” by default) to retrieve it.

Fravashi Tree 5 Location

Fravashi Tree location underground in the Girdle of Sands of Genshin Impact Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

The fifth Fravashi Tree is located underground and can be accessed after collecting all of the Great Songs of Khvarena during the “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows” world quest. To complete this Fravashi Tree, you must defeat a few enemies.

Fravashi Tree 6 Location

The sixth Fravashi Tree in Genshin Impact indicated by an in game screen shot and a star on the map. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source Images: Hoyoverse

This Fravashi Tree is located on top of a hill in between the Gate of Zulqarnain and Tunigi Hollow. The residual Pari here will ask you to defeat some monsters.

Fravashi Tree 7 Location

Fravashi Tree 7 indicated by an in game screen shot and a long arrow showing the route to get there in Genshin Impact Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Teleport to the nearby waypoint in the image above and follow the route instead of trying to climb your way up. This Fravashi Tree will have you switch to Sorush and fly beside the Pari.

Don’t immediately teleport away because the next Fravashi Tree is just below you.

Fravashi Tree 8 Location

Fravashi tree 8 location in Genshin Impact indicated by an in game screenshot and a map. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

For the eighth Fravashi Tree, you can glide down from the seventh Fravashi Tree to access it. The residual Pari here will task you with collecting residual Pari fragments in the air.

Fravashi Tree 9 Location

Fravashi Tree 9 location in Genshin Impact indicated by an in game screen shot of Ayaka standing in front of the tree and a map showing how to get there. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

The ninth Fravashi Tree can be accessed from the Statue of the Seven nearby. Walk alongside the path the reach this Fravashi Tree which will task you with flying beside the residual Pari.

Fravashi Tree 10 Location

Fravashi Tree 10 location in Genshin Impact indicated by Ayaka standing in front of the tree with Sorush by her side and a map. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

The last Fravashi Tree can be found above the Tunigi Hollow. The residual Pari here will ask you to gather residual Pari fragments.

Now that you’ve collected some Plumes of Purifying Light, turn them in at the Amrita Pool.

