Genshin Impact ‘Monumental Study’ Lost Monument Fragment locations

In Genshin Impact’s “Monumental Study” world quest, released in patch 3.6, you need to find four Lost Monument Fragments with the help of a note. It can be quite difficult to decipher their locations, and it only gets harder once you figure out every fragment is invisible. Continue reading to find out where each of the Lost Monument Fragments is located and how to get them.

‘Monumental Study’ world quest starting location

To start “Monumental Study,” you must complete the following world quests in the “Khvarena of Good and Evil” quest line

“Asipattravana Itihasa”

“Awakening’s Real Sound”

Once you’ve completed both, head over to Sosi — located right under the “R” in Temir Mountains on the map — and interact with her to start the quest.

Lost Monument Fragment locations

After you finish investigating the Fatui Camps, you’ll reach the second half of the “Monumental Study” world quest. In this portion of the quest, you need to search for Lost Monument Fragments which can be pretty difficult because they’re invisible! The only way to spot them is to use the “Sorush” gadget. As Sorush, touch the fragments to collect them and complete the quest.

For a closer look at where each Lost Monument Fragment is located, check out the sections below.

Lost Monument Fragment 1 Location

The first Lost Monument Fragment can be found near the huge tree where you had to play the Kory Drums in the “Awakening’s Real Sound” world quest. Switch to Sorush and fly beneath the green symbol on the tree to find the first fragment.

Lost Monument Fragment 2 Location

The second Lost Monument Fragment can be found at the top of the cave entrance on the left side of the Asipattravana Swamp. For a more precise location, head to the location marked by a star in the image above.

Lost Monument Fragment 3 Location

The third Lost Monument Fragment can be found at the highest point in Tunigi Hollow. For this fragment, you’ll need to be on the highest cliff overlooking Tunigi Hollow, or else Sorush will be out of range from your character. The easiest way to reach the top of the cliff is to start the challenge found on the west side of the cliff. This challenge will create platforms and four-leaf sigils for you to fly to the top of the cliff.

The fourth Lost Monument Fragment can be found beside the teleport waypoint south of Vourukasha Oasis. Travel to the waypoint and switch to Sorush to find the fragment in front of the green arch.

Now that you’ve found all of the Lost Monument Fragments, unlock the Amrita Pool and the Somalata Inland Sea domain, which can be found nearby the last fragment.