Genshin Impact patch 3.8 livestream codes

Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 3.8 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, there were several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.

This patch mainly focuses on the limited-time summer event, which introduces a completely new map. However, this map and any quests or rewards from this map will only be available until the next patch, so you’ll want to grab what you can. This is likely the last patch before the big 4.0 Fontaine patch that’s expected in August, if all things go according to schedule. Both Inazuma and Sumeru’s big patches launched after the yearly summer event, so that makes sense.

The codes are as follows:

You’ll want to redeem these codes quickly, as they expire on June 24 at 12 a.m. EDT.

They not only reward Primogems, but they also give Mora and Adventurer’s EXP to level up your characters.

How to redeem Genshin Impact gift codes

To redeem codes, you can log in and input them on the code redemption website. You can also input them in-game through the settings menu, but copy and pasting them in a browser is much easier. You can also click the links above, if you’re logged in on whatever device you’re seeing this post on.

Once you redeem the codes, you’ll get the rewards via in-game mail shortly after that.