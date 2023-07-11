All Secret Summer Paradise world quest locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s summer event, Secret Summer Paradise, comes with a new area, the Veluriyam Mirage, and a bunch of content that’ll reward you with a Kaeya skin, a free Layla, and hundreds of primogems. One way to get some easy primogems is by completing the new world quests. The Secret Summer Paradise event introduces four such world quests that will take you around the Veluriyam Mirage, but they can be a little hard to find.

Read on to find out the location of each of the four Secret Summer Paradise world quests in the order in which you unlock them.

‘A Starry Night, As Remembered’ world quest location

How to start: “A Starry Night, As Remembered” can be started by speaking with Jeroney on the southwestern corner of the Veluriyam Mirage. The fastest way to reach Jeroney is to take the “Violet Flower” rail, which can be found beside the teleport waypoint in the Overgrown Valley. Make sure to gather the water bubbles and switch lines with left click when prompted or else you’ll return to where you started.

What you do: In “A Starry Night, As Remembered,” you’ll need to take a picture of the night sky.

‘Capturing Light and Shadow’ world quest location

How to start: The “Capturing Light and Shadow” world quest can be started by walking up the stairs south of the teleport waypoint in the southeastern corner of the Veluriyam Mirage.

What you do: In “Capturing Light and Shadow,” you’ll need to follow the Hydro eidolons to rebuild the mysterious mural.

‘Daiya’s Three-Day Reverie’ world quest location

How to start: “Daiya’s Three-Day Reverie” can be started by interacted with the Park Announcement Speaker just north of the Thinkers’ Theater.

What you do: Daiya’s Three-Day Reverie is a three parter where you have to attend three shows: “The Black Nacre and the All-Devouring Kraken,” “Petrifying Gaze,” and “Skycastle Saviors.”

‘Returning Curios’ world quest location

How to start: “Returning Curios” is unlocked after you complete the three parts of the Secret Summer Paradise quests. Once you’ve completed them, head towards Idyia in the Silver Bottle Courtyard to automatically unlock the quest.

What you do: Idyia will send you on a scavenger hunt where you’ll need to find three mementos scattered around the Veluriyam Mirage.