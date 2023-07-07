How to open the luxurious chest in Pavilion of Hermits in Genshin Impact

During the Secret Summer Paradise event in Genshin Impact, you may come across a luxurious chest blocked off by a yellow barrier along with a Hydro eidolon. It isn’t very clear how to remove the barrier and unlock the chest, but Paimon does point out the lights outside of the tent have changed colors. You’ll need to change the lights to remove the barrier and unlock the luxurious chest by completing a couple streaming projector puzzles.

Read on to learn how to change the lights and open the luxurious chest.

Pavilion of Hermits chest location

The luxurious chest can be found just outside of the large tent in the Pavilion of Hermits section of the Veluriyam Mirage. Once you complete the puzzles inside the tent and return outside, your attention will be directed to the locked chest.

How to unlock the luxurious chest at the Pavilion of Hermits

To remove the barrier surrounding the chest, you’ll need to complete two streaming projector puzzles. The two streaming projectors can be found at the locations marked by stars in the image below.

One of the streaming projectors can be found to the northwest of the luxurious chest, which can be reached by following the path to the north. Head up the stairs and take the wooden elevator to find the streaming projector at the end of the path. The second streaming projector can be found by entering a hollow log to the south of the luxurious chest. Continue to the end of the path to find the streaming projector.

Check out the sections below to find out how to solve the streaming projector puzzles.

Northwestern streaming projector puzzle solution

Grab the orange orb and take it to the orange diamond above you. Ride the elevator up to the higher floor, and grab the blue orb. Transport the blue orb through the blue circle to the blue diamond, releasing the elevator on the right. Grab the pink orb and ride the elevator through the pink circle, and move the orb to the pink diamond.

Southern streaming projector puzzle solution

Walk across the elevator and grab the orange orb. Drop down to the bottom floor and transport the orb to the orange diamond. Grab the blue orb and ride the right elevator to the top floor. Jump across the hole in the floor, and drop off the orb at the blue diamond. Hop back across the hole and grab the pink orb. Leap over the hole again, and move the orb to the pink diamond. If you’re having trouble dropping onto the platform below, you can ride the left elevator to the pink diamond.

Now that you’ve completed both streaming projector puzzles, return to the luxurious chest to claim your rewards!