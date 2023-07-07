Genshin Impact ‘Capturing Light and Shadow’ world quest walkthrough

During the “Capturing Light and Shadow” world quest, introduced during Genshin Impact‘s Secret Summer Paradise event, you’ll enter a mysterious cave in the Veluriyam Mirage to find a large mural and a lonely Hydro eidolon. Uncovering the mural’s meaning can be a little difficult as you have to unseal four streaming projectors with the help of the Hydro eidolons, who are also somewhat difficult to locate.

Read on to learn how to unseal the four streaming projectors and complete the “Capturing Light and Shadow” world quest.

‘Capturing Light and Shadow’ world quest location

The “Capturing Light and Shadow” world quest starts as soon as you enter the cave in the southwest corner of the Veluriyam Mirage. The easiest way to get to the cave is to get on the Choo-Choo cart and take the rail connected to the teleport waypoint in the southwest corner.

‘Capturing Light and Shadow’ world quest walkthrough

1. Head up the stairs at the entrance of the cave, and drop down to find a Hydro eidolon.

2. Follow the Hydro eidolon to the Choo-Choo cart, and don’t forget to open the chest along the way.

3. Ride the Choo-Choo cart along the rail until it stops, and allow the Hydro eidolon to break the seal on the streaming projector.

4. Drop down to the platform in front of the mural, and then drop down to the grass to find Dendrogranum.

5. Interact with the Dendrogranum and activate the plant beside it by hitting it with a charged attack. This will create a path of four-leaf sigils for you to use later on.

6. Face away from the mural and turn to the right to find a streaming projector surrounded by a water barrier and a cave entrance beside it.

7. Drop down into the cave to find a Hydro eidolon surrounded by hilichurls.

8. Defeat the hilichurls and follow the Hydro eidolon through the cave to the Choo-Choo cart, defeating any enemy that spawns.

9. Ride the Choo-Choo cart back to the streaming projector, where the Hydro eidolon will unlock it.

10. Turn towards the mural and look to the left to spot a hole in the wall.

11. Make your way into the hole in the wall and immediately turn left.

12. Continue down the path to find a Hydro eidolon surrounded by lit torches.

13. Switch to a Hydro character and put out the flames to free the eidolon.

14. Follow the Hydro eidolon to a submerged gate, which they can squeeze through.

15. Turn around and head up the fallen pillar, and drop down into the hole in the floor to where the eidolon is located.

16. Put out the torches with a Hydro character to let the eidolon pass by, and climb back up the walls to return to your original location.

17. Proceed forward and drop down to reunite with the Hydro eidolon.

18. Follow the eidolon, defeating the hilichurls along the way, until you reach the Choo-Choo cart.

19. Board the Choo-Choo cart, which will return you to the mural and unseal one of the streaming projectors in the process.

20. While you’re still on the elevated platform, face away from the mural to spot the four-leaf sigils you unleashed before. Interact with the sigils and make your way to the Hydro eidolon in the distance.

21. Follow the Hydro eidolon until you reach a room with a locked chest, two Hydro monuments, and another Hydro monument hidden behind a gate.

22. Activate the two Hydro monuments in the room, and interact with the Hydro eidolon to activate the last monument behind the gate.

23. Follow the Hydro eidolon, defeating any enemy along the way, to the lower floor, which has a Cryo, Pyro, and Hydro monument.

24. Activate the three monuments as fast as you can. If you’re having trouble, you can ask the Hydro eidolon for help and only activate two of the monuments on your own.

25. Proceed into the next room, and board the Choo-Choo cart back to the mural where the eidolon will unseal the last streaming projector.

26. Interact with the marked streaming projector, which will place you into the mural.

27. Grab all four glowing mural fragments, revealing four new locations to place the fragments.

28. Place three fragments in the three accessible locations, which will create a rainbow bridge to the last location in the sky.

29. Interact with the last mural fragment location to return to the open world and complete the “Capturing Light and Shadow” world quest.