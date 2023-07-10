Genshin Impact ‘Returning Curios’ world quest walkthrough

You’ll receive the world quest “Returning Curios” after you complete the Secret Summer Paradise quests in Genshin Impact. Meet up with Idyia to learn about some hidden mementos around the Veluryiam Mirage. Some of these treasures can be a little difficult to find as you have to complete some pretty specific tasks to complete Idyia’s scavenger hunt.

Read on to find out where to find all of the mementos to complete the “Returning Curios” world quest.

‘Returning Curios’ world quest location

To unlock the “Returning Curios” world quest, you must first complete all three Secret Summer Paradise quests. You’ll then automatically unlock the “Returning Curios” world quest. If you’ve completed the third part of the Secret Summer Paradise quests and haven’t received the quest, teleport to a waypoint or enter a loading screen to get it.

‘Returning Curios’ world quest walkthrough

1. Interact with Idyia at the marked quest location.

2. Head to the marked ring on your in-game map, and sit on the chair at the head of the table with the lamp on top of it. If you’re having trouble finding it, check out the image above.

3. Return to Idyia to receive the next objective, and make your way over to the marked location on the map.

4. Ride the Choo-Choo cart until it stops inside a cave to find out that your destination is blocked off by some vines.

5. Turn around and push the box in front of the projection on the wall.

6. Interact with the streaming projector, and enter the portals inside to end up on the other side of the vines.

7. Dig at the designated location to find an exquisite chest, and return to Idyia once again.

8. Travel to the marked area on your map, and follow the Hydro eidolon into the tree.

9. Continue to follow the Hydro eidolon until they stop moving.

10. Interact with the eidolon, and return to the tree by teleporting to the teleport waypoint nearby.

11. Make your way to the eidolon on the southwestern side of the tree by jumping to the four-leaf sigils.

12. Investigate the transformed Hydro eidolon, and shoot the three balloons.

13. Interact with the eidolon to send them back to their original spot, and head over to the last Hydro eidolon that is marked on your map.

14. Defeat the fungi surrounding the Hydro eidolon, and interact with it to return it to its original position.

15. Travel to the quest location marked on your map, and make your way to the top of the tree with the four-leaf sigils.

16. Continue along the path to where the Hydro eidolon is, and hop on to one of the rotating green platforms.

17. Ride the green platform until you can interact with a trail of four-leaf sigils that’ll take you to the floating island.

18. Interact with the glowing yellow indicator on the floor to retrieve the third hidden treasure.

19. Return to Idyia and choose the location you’d like to hide a memento. This decision will only effect where you’ll need to go next, so pick a location you’d like to go to.

20. Head over to your chosen location, and bury a piece of treasure of your choosing to complete the “Returning Curios” world quest. Don’t forget to grab the Mysterious Mora Pocketwatch that was buried beside your memento, and return it to Idyia for another special interaction.