Genshin Impact patch 4.0 livestream codes

Use these codes for easy Primogems

By Julia Lee
/ new
Lyney from Genshin Impact looks down apprehensively Image: Hoyoverse
Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 4.0 Fontaine preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, the stream showed several codes that award Primogems and other rewards. Our Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.

The stream showed off gameplay of the new upcoming playable characters Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, as well as the highly anticipated Fontaine region. Though we’ve already gotten a look at a bunch of characters that are to take center stage during this part of the story in an earlier trailer, we were able to get a closer peek at the region itself and some of the unique features it has. This includes underwater areas and Hydro puzzles galore. This patch is expected to drop the night of Aug. 15 in EDT.

The codes are as follows:

You’ll want to redeem these codes quickly, as they expire on Aug. 5 at 12 a.m. EDT.

They not only reward Primogems, but they also give Mora and Adventurer’s EXP to level up your characters.

How to redeem Genshin Impact gift codes

To redeem codes, you can log in and input them on the code redemption website. You can also input them in-game through the settings menu, but copy and pasting them in a browser is much easier. You can also click the links above, if you’re logged in on whatever device you’re seeing this post on.

Once you redeem the codes, you’ll get the rewards via in-game mail shortly after that.

