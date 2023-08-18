Genshin Impact Boiling Lake puzzle solution

In the new Fontaine region in Genshin Impact, you’ll find a locked precious chest in the middle of a lake, but the water is scalding hot and the slightest touch will damage you. Getting to the chest can be a little troublesome, but cooling down the boiling lake will lead you on an adventure through a hidden cave that has yet another puzzle.

Read on to find out how to open the precious chest in the middle of the lake and how to cool down the lake to reveal a submerged luxurious chest.

Boiling Lake puzzle location

The boiling lake can be found to the south of Elynas and to the east of West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. Walk south along the path from the Statue of the Seven to find a lake that damages you if you touch it.

How to open the chest in the middle of the boiling lake

To unlock the chest, you’ll need to find three water volume detection crystals around the lake and move them to the center.

1. Head over to the crabs by the lake, and defeat them to unlock the crystal.

2. Interact with the crystal to move it to the center of the lake.

3. Move towards the second location marked in the image above, and interact with the Ousia Block, the purple orb on top of the tree.

4. Hit the Pneuma Block, the golden pillar, to unlock the crystal, and interact with it to move it to the center of the lake.

5. Go around the lake to the third location, and set the thorns on fire to unlock the third crystal.

6. Interact with it to move the last crystal to the center of the lake.

7. Travel to the chest at the center of the lake by gliding or swimming, and grab the miraculous hydrograna, the orb of water, above the chest.

8. Step in the lake for a split second to afflict your character with hydro, causing the Hydrograna to create a circle of water around your character.

9. Stand in the center of the three water crystals to activate all three of them at the same time, unlocking the chest.

But wait, there’s more! Once you open the chest, a current will appear that will send you to a hidden cave with another puzzle.

How to cool down the roiling lake

Inside of the hidden cave, you’ll find a hydro pillar, a Pyro Abyss Mage, and some Pyro Slimes.

1. Defeat all of the enemies before solving the puzzle.

2. Make your way to the hydro pillar and follow the blue trail to the north to find a pedestal for a Hydro Core and a lit campfire.

3. Turn around to find a Hydro stone, and break it to gain a hydrograna, which will turn into a Hydro Core as your character is affected by Hydro.

4. Leave the Hydro Core in the pedestal by the fire, and then follow the blue path that leads to the east to find another pedestal and campfire.

5. Look to the south to find a wooden box beside the wall.

6. Break the box to unleash a hydrograna, and step into the water for a split second to afflict your character with Hydro — turning the hydrograna into a Hydro Core.

7. Place the Hydro Core into the pedestal and follow the last path to the southwest to find three Hydro slimes hiding inside barrels.

8. Break the barrels and collect the three hydrograna, which will turn into a Hydro Core.

9. Place the Hydro Core into the pedestal and return to the unlocked Hydro Pillar.

10. Switch to a Hydro character and activate the Hydro Pillar, filling the cave with water.

11. Interact with the current above the Hydro Pillar, which will drop you off in front of a precious chest and Iron Viscount, a gigantic crab.

12. Open the chest and avoid the fight by swimming past Iron Viscount into the current behind it.

13. Swim along the current until you emerge from the water.

14. Enter the room on the right to find another current, which will return you to the roiling lake and cool it down.

15. Dive into the lake to find a luxurious chest and collect your primogems.