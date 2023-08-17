Genshin Impact ‘Strange Part’ usage and location guide

While exploring Fontaine in Genshin Impact, you may run into “Strange Parts,” which are screws rewarded from specific quests. These screws have two uses: You need four for the “Ancient Colors” world quest, and you can trade the extras to an NPC for some basic materials.

Below, we explain where to find “Strange Parts” and what you can use them for.

Where to find ‘Strange Parts’ in Genshin Impact

We can confirm that you earn “Strange Parts” from the following quests:

There may be others (and more to come in future Genshin Impact patches), but these are the ones we have completed and can confirm as of writing this.

You can also find “Strange Parts” in some chests around Elynas.

If you’re actively looking for “Strange Parts” to repair Seymour, make sure to talk to the nearby NPCs in Merusea Village and complete any quests they have. Some of the villagers have unmarked quests that won’t show up above their heads or on the map.

Where to use ‘Strange Parts’ in Genshin Impact

You’ll need to use four “Strange Parts” to repair Seymour in the “Ancient Colors” world quest, but others after that can be spent on goodies.

After completing the third act of the “Ancient Colors” world quest, Serene will beckon you over in Merusea Village. She’ll give you some more “Strange Parts” and will point you towards Xana, to whom you can trade the extras.

Here’s what Xana sells: