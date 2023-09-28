How to obtain Credit Coupons for ‘Unfinished Comedy’ in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact’s Fontaine area, you may encounter a lengthy quest line called “Unfinished Comedy.” You specifically need to find Credit Coupons as part of the “Game of the Rich” part of this quest line, which can be hard to do.

You get Credit Coupons for completing quests that are found around the Fortress of Meropide, called “Scenes from Life in Meropide.”

You can think of this quest kind of like the “adventuring with Aranara” quest back in Sumeru. You have a given task, but it’s not 100% clear how to complete that task, and it evolves doing shorter quests along the way.

You keep the Credit Coupons you earn, so you can use them to buy recipes or trinkets from the Rag and Bone Shop.

You may also find Credit Coupons in some of the chests you find in the fortress. We were able to find 30 by opening a common chest we ran into, so make sure to open those if you want extra goodies from the shop.

Below we list out all of the side quests that reward you with Credit Coupons in the Fortress of Meropide. Based on our testing, you do have to do these in the order we present below, as they won’t appear unless you’re in specific parts of the “Unfinished Comedy” quest line. Each of the quests below reward 280 Credit Coupons.

‘Scenes from Life in Meropide: Dead End’ quest location

Galvaryet is in the Dormitory Block.

‘Scenes from Life in Meropide: A Raw Deal’ quest location

Decembre is in the Dormitory Block.

‘Scenes from Life in Meropide: Fists of Fury’ quest location

Nizami is in the Administrative Area.

‘Scenes from Life in Meropide: Treat the Symptoms’ quest location

Lechlade is on the Production Zone Lower Level.

‘Scenes from Life in Meropide: Chit-Chat’ quest location

Nakul is on the Dormitory Block.

‘Scenes from Life in Meropide: Unfinished Task’ quest location

This quest has no blue exclamation point marker, but it will automatically start as you approach the NPC. She is on the Production Zone Upper Level.