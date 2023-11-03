 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Genshin Impact version 4.2 livestream codes

Use these codes for easy Primogems

By Julia Lee
/ new
Furina from Genshin Impact poses in her office. Image: Hoyoverse
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 4.2 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, there were several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.

The version 4.2 livestream showed off a ton of the upcoming events as well as the new playable characters, Furina and Charlotte, who we’ve seen in the story, but not in action yet. In addition to these new characters and events, there’ll be a new area in Fontaine to explore. Version 4.2 should launch during the evening on Nov. 7 EDT.

The codes are as follows:

You’ll want to redeem these codes quickly, as they expire on Nov. 4 at 12 a.m. EDT.

They not only reward Primogems, but they also give Mora and Adventurer’s EXP to level up your characters.

How to redeem Genshin Impact gift codes

To redeem codes, you can log in and input them on the code redemption website. You can also input them in-game through the settings menu, but copy and pasting them in a browser is much easier. You can also click the links above, if you’re logged in on whatever device you’re seeing this post on.

Once you redeem the codes, you’ll get the rewards via in-game mail shortly after that.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Jusant on Game Pass is a great palate cleanser amid Big Game season

By Oli Welsh
/ new

We’re giving away 40 tickets to the Godzilla Minus One premiere

By Chris Plante
/ new

Overwatch 2’s new tank hero leaks ahead of BlizzCon 2023 reveal

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Forgotten City, Chivalry 2, and more star in Humble’s new $16 bundle

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5 livestream codes

By Julia Lee
/ new

Filed under:

Matthew Perry wasn’t afraid to be flawed

His best-known role of Chandler on Friends laid the groundwork for Perry’s unique, awkward blend

By Greg Cwik
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon