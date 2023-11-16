 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Genshin Impact ‘Through the Looking Glass’ hidden mirror locations and walkthrough

Solve all of the looking glass puzzles

By Marloes Valentina Stella
A character with blond hair flies into a purple mirror in Genshin Impact. Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

“Through the Looking Glass” is a Genshin Impact world quest with with a twist: It doesn’t show up in your journal unless you’ve found every looking glass — a purple glowing mirror. And whenever you find such a looking glass, you also need to complete a small puzzle that involves a sunflower painting and a fish. If that sounds like a difficult task, you’re absolutely correct.

In this Genshin Impact guide, we’ll walk you through “Through the Looking Glass,” and show you where to find all hidden mirror locations and complete the corresponding looking glass puzzles.

How to start ‘Through the Looking Glass’

To unlock “Through the Looking Glass,” you need to do the following:

Beware that “Through the Looking Glass” is a hidden world quest, so it doesn’t appear in your Journal even if you meet the requirements. Follow the steps below to complete the quest.

All ‘Through the Looking Glass’ mirror locations in Genshin Impact

There are six hidden mirror locations in “Through the Looking Glass,” and all of them are found in Fontaine’s Morte region. Here’s an overview of all mirror locations:

A map shows the location of all hidden mirror looking glass puzzles in Genshin Impact. Graphic: Marloes Valentine Stella/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Whenever you find a looking glass, interact with it to enter the other side. Here, you will find yourself in a room with a painting of sunflowers and a small glowing fish. In each looking glass location, there’s something you must do to make the fish swim through the painting. Once that is done, the looking glass location is ‘completed’.

The overview below will show you all “Through the Looking Glass” hidden mirror locations in more detail, and explain each painting puzzle.

‘Through the Looking Glass’ Mirror Location 1

A split image shows the map of a looking glass location on the left and a character standing in a blue room on the right in Genshin Impact. Graphic: Marloes Valentine Stella/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Starting from the nearby Teleport Waypoint, swim down inside the ruins and follow the path until you reach the orthant puzzle. You can see the looking glass location on your left.

A character with red hair stands next to a looking glass hidden mirror in Genshin Impact. Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

After going through the looking glass, light up the torches below the flower painting, using Pyro attacks, and turn off the other four torches using Hydro attacks. This will make the fish swim through the painting.

‘Through the Looking Glass’ Mirror Location 2

A split image shows a map with a looking glass location on the left and a character walking in a blue room toward a hidden mirror on the right in Genshin Impact. Graphic: Marloes Valentine Stella/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Go to the nearby Teleport Waypoint and enter the ruins to the north. In the large open room, you can find the looking glass location on your right. Go through the looking glass and be prepared to fight some rifthounds on the other side. Once they’re defeated, the glowing fish will enter the painting.

‘Through the Looking Glass’ Mirror Location 3

A split image shows the map of a looking glass location on the left and a character walking through a forest in Genshin Impact on the right. Graphic: Marloes Valentine Stella/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Go to the caves beneath the Fort Charybdis Ruins, then take the path to the north. You’ll see the looking glass location on your left. Enter through the looking glass and defeat the large rifthound, which will spawn a ‘“emarkable chest.” Open the chest to release the fish, and it will swim through the painting.

‘Through the Looking Glass’ Mirror Location 4

A split image shows a map of the looking glass location on the left and a person walking in a forest toward a contraption in Genshin Impact on the right. Graphic: Marloes Valentine Stella/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

This mirror location is very close to the previous one. First, take the elevator behind the previous looking glass location, then walk down the stairs until you see the room in the picture below.

A character approaches an elevator in a golden room in Genshin Impact. Graphic: Marloes Valentine Stella/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Take the elevator in front of you (see arrow). This will take you to the looking glass. Defeat the rifthounds in the room behind it to save the little fish.

‘Through the Looking Glass’ Mirror Location 5

A split image shows a map on the left with the location of a Looking Glass and a person walking toward a hidden mirror on the right. Graphic: Marloes Valentine Stella/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Go to the nearby Teleport Waypoint and enter the ruins to your right, the “Orthant of Persona” building. Follow the path until you see the looking glass location on your left. Defeat the large rifthound to spawn a chest and open it to free the fish.

‘Through the Looking Glass’ Mirror Location 6

A split image shows a map with the hidden mirror location on the left and a tower at night on the right in Genshin Impact. Graphic: Marloes Valentine Stella/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Swim to the sunken Tower of Ipsissimus and enter the lower floor, then swim to the middle of the room and choose “enter.” This will take you further inside the building, where you’ll find the mirror location in the next room, hidden from view behind a wall.

A character with blond hair runs around a circular room looking for hidden mirror looking glass painting locations in Genshin Impact. Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

The path to the treasure chest is obstructed by invisible walls, but if you swim low and stick to the right, you’ll be able to reach it. Open the chest to release the fish.

Once you’ve completed the six looking glass puzzles, you’ll be transported to the world inside the “Book of Esoteric Revelations,” where a final conversation with Canotila will complete the “Through the Looking Glass” hidden quest.

