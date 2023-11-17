Genshin Impact ‘The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes’ walkthrough

“The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes” is a new world quest introduced with Genshin Impact’s 4.2 update, and is located in the region of Fontaine. This mission takes the Traveler and Paimon to mysterious places alongside their new friend Pahsiv to find three Teardrop Keys.

“The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes” is comprised of three parts. In each of them, you’ll need to solve puzzles behind which the keys are kept. While this might sound like a lot of work, you should know that by finishing this quest, you receive chests as rewards and unlock a NPC from whom you can buy items such as Lakelight Lily.

In this Genshin Impact guide, we’ll walk you through “The Wild Fairy Enrinnyes” world quest, covering how to start the quest, how to reveal the altar’s secrets, and how to solve the puzzles in the Foggy Forest Path, the Wilting Weeping Willow, and the Mouth of Spring.

How to start the ‘Wild Fairy of Erinnyes’ world quest in Genshin Impact

Starting the quest is quite simple. First, you need to check the fountain in Marcotte Station. There is a blue exclamation mark on the map. Travel to the nearest teleport and interact with the Carved Stone Tablet to begin the quest.

“The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes” doesn’t have explicit prerequisites besides having already unlocked Fontaine.

How to get through the Foggy Forest Path

In this first region, you need to solve three puzzles and get through the Foggy Forest. These puzzles require you to use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus Ability, Harmonious Reed Pipe, and Dew Bubbles. The Octopus ability moves bubbles and cleanses totems, the Dew Bubbles create waves when you burst them that activate the Harmonious Reed Pipel. The number of blue signs above a pipe determines the order you need to activate them.

The first puzzle is in the southeast and it has a totem for you to get the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability. Use the ability to cleanse the purple totems in the area. Two dew bubbles will appear. Your mission is to place the bubbles to activate all the pipes in a specific order. To solve this, put one bubble closer to the first pipe, and the second bubble between the second and third pipe. Then, attack the bubbles following the order of the pipes — see the image below.

The second puzzle is closer to the altar, where you will find a couple of totems to cleanse. Doing so makes one bubble appear between two pipes and one bubble comes out of a device. This time, there are three Harmonious Reed Pipes and all of them must be activated at the same time. As before, you need to use the bubbles to do so.

The secret to solving this puzzle is not where to position the bubbles though. Instead, you need to make the bubbles release a larger wave, which is only possible by fusing two bubbles.

Use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability to push the bubble that leaves the device into the other bubble creating a bigger version. Then, you just need to push your new big, shiny bubble a little bit south so the wave reaches all the pipes when you hit it.

The last puzzle is in the northwest, near a waterfall. Once again, your first task is to cleanse the purple totems. This puzzle requires you to activate three pipes, one first, and two at the same time.

To solve this one, leave the bubble near the waterfall where it is and move the other bubble, putting it on a rock in the middle of the creek. After it is in the right place, you need to pop the bubble near the first pipe and only then you can pop the bubble on the rock.

By finishing all these puzzles, you get the first Teardrop key.

How to investigate the Altar at Wilting Weeping Willow

The Wilting Weeping Willow is the second part of the quest, which takes you under the water around the tree to find your second key.

Your first objective is to get the Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray ability and use it to release the octopus by cutting the plants holding the cage. With it released, you can get the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability. Use it to cleanse two purple totems and unlock one of the bubble devices.

At the bottom of this region, there are three Harmonious Reed Pipes. Two of them must be activated first and at the same time. Use the Ball Octopus ability to push one of the dew bubbles to the pipe to the center, closer to the two pipes that must be hit by the wave first. Pop the bubble to get the key and an Exquisite Chest.

How to find the key near the Mouth of Spring

The Mouth of Spring is the last part of the quest and where you can find the third Teardrop key. First, go to Loch Urania, a lake where a strong wind makes swimming in it a difficult endeavor. However, if you dive, you can move normally.

Underwater, you can find three purple totems moving toward the same point. If you get too close to them, they will attack you. Even though you have learned to use the Ball Octopus ability to cleanse these totems, this time you need to use the Armored Crab ability since it is the only one available in the region.

You can use charged attacks to destroy the three totems. This won’t take long and when you finish cleaning the area, a tunnel in which you couldn’t enter because of the strong stream on the north becomes accessible. Go there and interact with the altar. A battle will follow and once your opponent is defeated you get the last Teardrop key.

With all three keys, you can go back to the fountain where the quest began and access a new area under Fontaine. Finish the last confrontation to complete “The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes.”

One of the rewards of finishing “The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes” is to have access to Pahsiv, a character who exchanges items for Tidalgas, a type of material found underwater. By talking to them, you can find from Lakelight Lily, one of the materials required to ascend Furina, to Mora. She will also accept six Foggy Forest Branch in exchange for 40 Primogems and some materials.