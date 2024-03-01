 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Genshin Impact version 4.5 livestream codes

Use these codes for easy Primogems

By Julia Lee
/ new
Chiori, a Geo character adorned in hues of gold, in Genshin Impact Image: Hoyoverse
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact version 4.5 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, there were several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.

The stream showed off upcoming events and quality-of-life changes, as well as the new character Chiori, a Geo five-star sword-user. This patch won’t add any huge new areas, but it’ll be full of events to sate your hunger for content.

The codes are as follows:

You’ll want to redeem these codes quickly, as they expire on March 1 at 11 p.m. EST.

They not only reward Primogems, but they also give Mora and Adventurer’s EXP to level up your characters.

How to redeem Genshin Impact gift codes

To redeem codes, you can log in and input them on the code redemption website. You can also input them in-game through the settings menu, but copy and pasting them in a browser is much easier. You can also click the links above, if you’re logged in on whatever device you’re seeing this post on.

Once you redeem the codes, you’ll get the rewards via in-game mail shortly after that.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Lego’s Animal Crossing sets are even cuter than I expected

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Every movie and show coming to Netflix in March

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

You can already save $20 on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

All the Dune 3 news we’ve heard so far

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Pretty wild that this mini nuke replica is allowed to be mailed

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

It’s time to upgrade your PS5, PC, or Steam Deck SSD. We’ve found the best deals

By Alice Jovanée