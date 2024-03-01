Genshin Impact version 4.5 livestream codes

Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact version 4.5 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, there were several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.

The stream showed off upcoming events and quality-of-life changes, as well as the new character Chiori, a Geo five-star sword-user. This patch won’t add any huge new areas, but it’ll be full of events to sate your hunger for content.

The codes are as follows:

You’ll want to redeem these codes quickly, as they expire on March 1 at 11 p.m. EST.

They not only reward Primogems, but they also give Mora and Adventurer’s EXP to level up your characters.

How to redeem Genshin Impact gift codes

To redeem codes, you can log in and input them on the code redemption website. You can also input them in-game through the settings menu, but copy and pasting them in a browser is much easier. You can also click the links above, if you’re logged in on whatever device you’re seeing this post on.

Once you redeem the codes, you’ll get the rewards via in-game mail shortly after that.