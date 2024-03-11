When does Genshin Impact 4.5 release?

Genshin Impact’s version 4.5 patch is on the horizon. With it comes the new Geo character Chiori, some quality-of-life features, and new events.

While this patch doesn’t bring any big new areas to explore, it’ll still have content worth doing — and you’ll want to, especially if you’re scrounging for Primogems.

Below, we explain when Genshin Impact maintenance starts and ends, alongside the release time of version 4.5.

What time does Genshin Impact go down for maintenance?

Genshin Impact will go down for maintenance on March 12 or 13 (depending on your time zone) at the following times and will be unavailable for approximately five hours:

March 12 at 3 p.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America March 12 at 6 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America March 12 at 10 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. March 12 at 11 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris March 13 at 7 a.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo

for Japan/Tokyo March 13 at 9 a.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

Make sure to burn your resin before maintenance starts, if you wanted to.

What time does Genshin Impact version 4.5 start?

Genshin Impact should come back from maintenance with the 4.5 version at the following times:

March 12 at 8 p.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America March 12 at 11 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America March 13 at 3 a.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. March 13 at 4 a.m. CET for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris March 13 at 12 p.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo

for Japan/Tokyo March 13 at 2 p.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

The servers may come up early or late, depending on how maintenance goes, but these are the approximate times 4.5 should go live. Usually Hoyoverse is pretty good by abiding by maintenance times. We don’t usually get extended maintenance, but it does end early sometimes!

What’s new in Genshin Impact version 4.5?

The main new feature coming in version 4.5 is Chiori, a sword-wielding Geo five-star character. She’ll also have a story quest that you can unlock by using your usual purple keys. Lynette will also get a Hangout Event in version 4.5, so those who love lore and little dates will be able to spend time with everyone’s Fontaine’s beloved cat girl.

There’ll also be a new event banner type to wish on: “Chronicled Wish,” which includes standard banner characters (like Mona, Diluc, and Jean), while also including limited characters (like Klee, Eula, and Albedo).

Genshin Impact version 4.5 will also have several limited-time events for you to collect Primogems from: Alchemical Ascension, Feline Fortress Furrdyssey, Rolling Crossfire, and The Great Fayz Reaction Debate.