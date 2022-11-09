Where to find every Artifact in God of War Ragnarök

God of War (2018) offered a ton of little Artifacts for you to find. God of War Ragnarök brings them back.

These Artifacts are one of the many collectibles and side activities for you to discover in each of the game’s nine realms, and they come in a set. You can learn more about the dwarves by picking up the Things Left Behind Artifacts in Svartalfheim. Or you can look for all the Tributes to Freyr in Alfheim to learn about why the elves loved him so much. You can even find all of Kvasir's Poems, which are silly references to Sony’s other first-party brands like Ratchet & Clank and Horizon.

In this guide, we’ll go realm-by-realm to help you find all of the Artifacts in God of War Ragnarök.

Note: This guide will show you all the Artifacts you can get during your first visits to Svartalfheim and Alfheim. As you might expect, you’ll be back to both of these locations later in the game and be able to access previously inaccessible areas with new equipment. If you reach the end of one of the sections in this guide and still notice you’re missing an Artifact or two, it means you simply can’t get it yet. We’ll update this guide to include information about the rest of the game’s Artifacts by the time you reach them.

God of War Ragnarök, like God of War (2018), is a game all about exploring various realms multiple times, and uncovering more and more on each visit. This makes posting guides — and screenshots — a bit tricky. Because Kratos wears his gear on his person, there are times where you may see an item in a screenshot that you don’t have access to yet. However, despite this challenge, we’re going to do our best to preserve the God of War Ragnarök experience for first time players. We’ve listed out each location based on when you visit it, and will create a clear spoiler marker for second and third visits so you can skip over areas you haven’t been to yet.

Svartalfheim

Svartalfheim is the first major explorable area in God of War Ragnarök, and it has two major types of Artifacts. The first is Kvasir’s Poems, clever references to the many Sony-exclusive IPs. You’ll be looking for these throughout all the realms. The second Artifact set is the Things Left Behind, which are dwarven keepsakes.

Aurvangar Wetlands - Things Left Behind

Load into the Mystic Gateway in the Aurvangar Wetlands, jump in the boat and paddle forward. Get out the first chance you get, which is a small island on the right side, just before the water wheel.

Once out of the boat, use your ax to freeze the geyser ahead of you. Jump across. Turn around and freeze the geyser next to the one you just leapt over. This will reveal a grapple point. Grapple up using the Blades of Chaos and walk forward. You’ll see a purple glow next to a dead dwarf. Pick it up and pocket your first Artifact.

Aurvangar Wetlands - Kvasir Poem

The first of Kvasir’s many poems is also in the Aurvangar Wetlands. Proceed through the river until you reach the final gate before Nidavellir. Follow the path. Bypass the first chain and jump over to the other side of the dock.

Here, use the giant metal block as an elevator to reach the dock’s second floor. You’ll find the chain you need to open the second half of the gate to your right. But before you jump down and continue into the city, look for a table on the platform, which houses Kvasir’s Poem.

Nidavellir - Kvasir’s Poem

The next of Kvasir’s Poems is just inside Nidavellir. Progress forward until Sindri upgrades Atreus’ bow with the Sonic arrows, then backtrack to where you first got out of the boat and entered the city.

Walk forward on the dock and hang left. Eventually you’ll come across a barricade blocking a part of the dock with a chest on it. Use the Sonic arrows to break apart the barricade and walk forward. On some crates near the water you’ll find another of Kvasir’s Poems.

Nidavellir - Things Left Behind

After upgrading your arrows with Sindri, crawl through the sewer to reach the other side of Nidavellir. Follow the path to the left until you reach a bridge. Jump off the left side of the bridge and into the small alley below.

Here, you’ll need to destroy a bunch of enemies who will try to swarm you. Once they’re dead, look directly under the bridge for a purple glow. Walk over and pick up the second Things Left Behind Artifact.

Lyngbakr Island - Kvasir Poem

Once you raise Lyngbakr Island as part of The Weight of Chains quest, climb up the chain near the left fin. At the top of the chain, turn left and climb up the wall.

From the top part of the Lyngbakr, turn left again and jump across the wooden structures and rocks until you reach the final platform, which houses a chest. There’s also a dead dwarf nearby. Walk over and grab Kvasir’s Poem.

The Forge - Things Left Behind

Take the train up from Nidavellir to The Forge. When you reach the top, walk onto the deck and progress forward. Eventually you’ll find your way blocked by a derailed train, so take the right path instead and climb up the wall in front of you.

Turn left and walk toward where the derailed train sits on the ramp. Look into the small pit below and use your ax to break open the debris. Sift through the rubble to find one of the Things Left Behind.

Jarnsmida Pitmines - Things Left Behind

After you crash in the Jarnsmida Pitmines, clear out the legion of enemies that come and attack you. Once they’re all dead, stay in the combat arena rather than moving further toward the main objective.

To the right of the big waterwheel, you’ll find a chain leading down to a lower area. Take the chain down and walk up to the edge of the water. Here you’ll find another of the Things Left Behind.

Jarnsmida Pitmines - Kvasir’s Poem

Progress through the Jarnsmida Pitmines until you run into Sindri, who will give you a lantern to replace your broken Bifrost. Before you enter The Applecore mine itself, take the right path and use your Blades of Chaos to swap the water spout.

This will cause a massive crane to drag a block over the path you were on just before you met Sindri. Backtrack to the block and climb up the side — if you’re unable to climb, it means you’re on the wrong side of the block.

From the top of the block, use your ax to freeze the water spout you just moved. This will return the block to its original position, carrying you to a new area. Hop off and walk forward and to the left, ignoring the zipline for now. Near the giant cog you’ll find another of Kvasir’s Poems

The Applecore - Things Left Behind 1

Proceed through The Applecore until you reach a split path. The right path is covered in gold ore, and the left path has two water wheels and an elevator. Take the left path and jump immediately to your right, which will land you in a small pit. Look back at the gold ore and break the red pot to blow it up.

Climb back up and take the right path instead. When you crawl through the tunnel you’ll face an army of enemies, so take them out. Once they’re dead, go through the double doors ahead of you. There isn’t much to do here just yet, so look left and grab the Things Left Behind sitting against the wall.

The Applecore - Things Left Behind 2

Proceed through The Applecore until you reach one of the area’s final puzzles, when you and Atreus have to split up. When you reconvene on the other side, there will be a giant door on your right and a thin part of the wall you can use to sidle on the left.

Sidle along the wall and open the metal grate on the other side for a shortcut.

Go through the grate and take your first right. Ignore the double doors to your right for now and look left instead. On a barrel you’ll find the last of the Things Left Behind Artifacts. Grab it.

Alfheim

Alfheim is the second major location you’ll visit in God of War Ragnarök. There are a total of 11 Artifacts for you to find here, from two different sets. As usual, you’ll find a few of Kvasir’s Poems lying about in Alfheim. The location-unique Artifacts this time around are called Tributes to Freyr, Freya’s brother. You’ll be able to find seven Artifacts on your first journey to Alfheim.

The Strond - Kvasir’s Poem

After you enter Alfheim via the mystic gateway in The Strond, follow the path up the ramp in front of you and toward the Temple of Light. Keep going until you reach the first purple crystal puzzle, where the game teaches you how to bounce the Leviathan Axe off of walls. Proceed through the gate and then jump down on the cliff lip in front of you instead of taking the right path.

When you land, look left and you’ll see a tunnel. Walk inside and you’ll bump into one of Kvasir’s Poems. Pocket it.

The Strond - Tribute to Freyr

Progress through The Strond until you can see the gate for the Temple of Light, but don’t cross the bridge to grab it.

Instead, look for the nearby Nornir Chest, as it’s pretty big and tough to miss. Near the chest you’ll find one of the Tributes to Freyr. Grab it.

The Temple of Light - Kvasir’s Poem 1

Inside the Temple of Light, follow the path past the Light of Alfheim and up the spiral stairs. In order to bypass one of the light gates, you’ll need to turn the corner to your right, climb the wall, and rotate the lantern full of purple crystals.

On the balcony where you can move the lantern, you’ll find another of Kvasir’s Poems. Grab it.

The Temple of Light - Kvasir's Poem 2

Continue through the Temple of Light until you reach a puzzle where you’ll need to use a spinning cog in the floor to move a purple crystal lantern. Complete the puzzle and walk through the light gate that was just destroyed.

Walk forward and turn left into one of the small rooms nearby. You’ll find one of Kvasir’s Poems on the table.

The Barrens - Kvasir's Poem

Out in The Barrens, ride your sled over to the giant skeleton in the upper-right corner.

Proceed through the beast’s body, through the enemies, and along the spine. When you reach the wall at the end of the creature, climb up to find a Legendary Chest. Next to the chest is another of Kvasir’s Poems.

The Barrens - Tributes to Freyr 1

Head to the little broken temple in the top-left part of The Barrens, just under the “the.”

Hop off your sled and jump the fence into the temple. Kill the enemies inside and then take a right down the stairs. You’ll see one of the Tributes to Freyr Artifacts lying on the ground. Nab it.

The Barrens - Tribute of Freyr 2

Head back to the entrance of The Barrens and position yourself like you’re riding into the desert wasteland for the first time. Take an immediate right when you get out of the tunnel and keep a close eye on the cliffs to your right. When you see an opening that you can slide through, hop off your sled.

Squeeze through the gap in the wall and you’ll find another of the Tributes to Freyr lying on the ground next to some dark elf corruption and a Legendary Chest.