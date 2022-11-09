Where to find all Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök re-introduces the obnoxious, chirping Odin’s Ravens from God of War (2018). There are 48 total Odin’s Ravens in Ragnarök, scattered throughout most of the game’s nine explorable realms.

Unlike the first game, however, you don’t collect Odin’s Ravens simply for the sake of collecting Odin’s Ravens. No, every vivid green bird you track down contributes toward an ongoing side-quest called “The Eyes of Odin.” In Niflheim, there are six chests that hold special items and can only be opened when you’ve killed a certain number of Odin’s Ravens.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to find all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarök and complete “The Eyes of Odin” quest.

Note: This guide will show you all the Odin’s Ravens you can get during your first visits to Svartalfheim and Alfheim. As you might expect, you’ll be back to both of these locations later in the game and be able to access previously inaccessible areas with new equipment. If you reach the end of one of the sections in this guide and still notice you’re missing an Odin’s Raven or two, it means you simply can’t get it yet. We’ll update this guide to include information about the rest of the game’s Ravens by the time you can reach them.

God of War Ragnarök, like God of War (2018), is a game all about exploring various realms multiple times, and uncovering more and more on each visit. This makes posting guides — and screenshots — a bit tricky. Because Kratos wears his gear on his person, there are times where you may see an item in a screenshot that you don’t have access to yet. However, despite this challenge, we’re going to do our best to preserve the God of War Ragnarök experience for first time players. We’ve listed out each location based on when you visit it, and will create a clear spoiler marker for second and third visits so you can skip over areas you haven’t been to yet.

Tips for hitting Odin’s Ravens

If you played God of War (2018), you know that Odin’s Ravens are a big pain in the ass to take down. For giant, glowing birds, they can be a bit difficult to spot and hit. In God of War Ragnarök, you’re in for more of the same in this regard. However, we do have two quick tips to make it all a little easier.

Listen close for a raven’s caw

Odin’s Ravens seem to be a bit louder this time around, and are much easier to find with your ears than before. If you’re hunting for ravens (first, we recommend you consult our helpful images and descriptions below!) use your ears more than your eyes. The shrill chirp of the ravens usually means they’re somewhere where you can see them. Just be sure to look high and low, and follow the sound if you have surround sound.

Just come back later

Finding ravens is only half the battle in God of War Ragnarök; you actually have to hit the suckers. The Leviathan Axe is, by design, slow and heavy. This is great for chopping up baddies but not so great for sniping birds as they soar through the sky. If you’re having trouble hitting a bird who’s flying or far away, we have some advice: wait and remember.

We won’t spoil anything for you, but about halfway through the game you’ll unlock a tool that will make killing these ravens significantly easier if they’re either flying or are far away. Remember where the raven is (or bookmark this guide) and come back when you have that tool in hand.

Niflheim

Niflheim is home to a big white tree filled with ravens, which is where all of Odin’s Ravens go when you destroy them in the other realms. As you progress through the raven quest, you’ll be able to open more and more chests, each with their own goodies.

We’ve listed out the six chests below, how many ravens you’ll need to open them, and what rewards you’ll earn from each one.

Chests

6 Ravens - Girdle of Raven Tears

12 Ravens - Bracers of Raven Tears

18 Ravens - Cuirass of Raven Tears

28 Ravens - Breath of Thamur Heavy Runic Attack

38 Ravens - Meteoric Slam Heavy Runic Attack

48 Ravens - The Finger of Ruin Heavy Runic Attack

Svartalfheim

Svartalfheim is the realm of the dwarves in God of War Ragnarök, and the first area you’ll encounter Odin’s Ravens. There are 13 total Ravens here, but you’ll only be able to access nine on your first visit to the realm.

Aurvangar Wetlands Raven

The first Odin’s Raven in Svartalfheim is located in the Aurvangar Wetlands, almost immediately after you leave the Mystic Gateway.

When you leave the Gateway and enter the map, move left until you reach a small camp. While facing the camp, turn right and you’ll see the Odin’s Raven perched atop a volcanic rock. Take it out with your Leviathan Axe.

Nidavellir raven

There is only one Raven in the dwarven city of Nidavellir, and it’s in the town square with the statue of Odin — meaning you’ll need to backtrack if you use the Nidavellir Mystic Gateway.

In the town square, to the left of Sindri’s shop, you’ll see Odin’s Raven perched on the house with the waterwheel on it, sitting comfortably above the blue awning.

The Watchtower

The Watchtower — the dividing island in the Bay of Bounty — houses another one of Odin’s Ravens, which you can actually see on your boat ride over.

Make your way up to The Watchtower and walk behind it to the deck — the same location where the Draugr Hole is. From there, aim up and to the left, toward Nidavellir. Eventually, you’ll see the green Odin’s Raven fly into view. Take aim and kill it with your ax.

Radsvinn’s Rig raven

Just across the way from The Watchtower, on the same island, you’ll find Radsvinn’s Rig, home to another Odin’s Raven.

Make your way to the Nornir Chest in the area, which is to the left of the Mining Rig. Look up and to the left of the chest toward the hook being supported by the giant crane. The Odin’s Raven will be lounging on the hook ready for your ax to destroy it.

Althjof’s Rig raven

Another of the Bay of Bounty’s many Odin’s Ravens is sitting at the entrance of Althjof’s Rig.

When you park your boat at the third rig site, climb the chain and you’ll spot the Raven immediately — it’s sitting behind some cracked wood. Take out your ax and silence it.

Lyngbakr Island raven

Once you raise the Lyngbakr during “The Weight of Chains” side-quest, you’ll be able to access another of Odin’s Ravens.

Progress the side quest until you’re able to access the fire bombs (just after liberating the second fin). Open the gate to the left of the fire bombs and grab an explosive. Carry it through the gate and then take the path to the right. You’ll come across some golden rocks. Break them and then grapple over to the other side. To the right of the nearby Legendary Chest, you’ll find a hole. Crawl through it.

On the other side of the hole, look to your left. You’ll spot one of Odin’s Ravens chilling out on the Lyngbakr’s back, which really makes you wonder how long these things can hold their breath.

The Forge raven

The Forge has two Odin’s Ravens, but you’ll only be able to reach one on your first visit. Ride the train up and then stop immediately.

As soon as you’ve entered The Forge, follow the path until the volcanic rock is on your left. Wait on this walkway until you see the familiar green hue of Odin’s Raven come swooping in. Take it out with your ax before moving along to the next area, as you won’t be able to come back here and get it until much later in the game.

Jarnsmida Pitmines raven

When you first reach the Jarnsmida Pitmines, after you kill the enemies, look for a chain that you can climb down before moving along to the next area. Climb the chain and you’ll reach a lower section of the mine with an Artifact and some strange fungus.

Grab the Artifact (part of the Things Left Behind collection) and look out into the bay toward the distant cranes. You’ll see one of Odin’s Ravens flying around. Smash it with your ax.

Make sure you get this Raven before you head into The Applecore. If you don’t, you won’t get another chance until much later in the game.

The Applecore raven

The Applecore is the final area in Svartalfheim — at least on your first visit — and it’s where you’ll rescue Tyr, the Norse god of war. Follow the path through the mine until you reach a puzzle where you and Atreus must split up. When you reach the other side, you should see a door on your right — which leads to Tyr — and an area for you to sidle along the wall to your left.

If you continue looking left past the sidle wall, you’ll see the Raven perched on some broken wood. Kill it with your ax. (If you’re coming through the mine the opposite direction — which you will be if you miss this Raven the first time around — you’ll be facing it as you enter this area.)

Like The Forge and the Pitmines, if you miss this Odin’s Raven you won’t be able to get it until much later in the game.

Alfheim

Alfheim is the second big realm you’ll be able to explore in God of War Ragnarök. There are a total of 10 Odin’s Ravens here, but you’ll only be able to destroy the first six on your first visit.

The Strond raven

When you first enter Alfheim via the Mystic Gateway in The Strond, proceed up the hill toward the Temple of Light. Follow the path up until you reach a high point in a canyon with a little circle on the ground — near the Nornir Chest.

When you drop down from this area, walk forward until you find yourself on a large rock bridge overlooking the crest of the Temple of Light. In the distance, you’ll see a dead tree. There’s an Odin’s Raven sitting on it, so kill it with your ax.

The Temple of Light raven 1

Proceed through the Temple of Light until you reach the Light of Alfheim. When you do, take a right onto the large spiral staircase. Follow it up for just a few steps and then jump off the left side as soon as you can. You’ll find yourself in a small area with an Artifact, a Legendary Chest, and one of Odin’s Ravens.

When you land, walk forward and around the corner to your right. You’ll find the Odin’s Raven sitting behind a metal gate. You won't be able to use the purple crystal above the Raven to hit it, so don’t even try.

Instead, look to your left and find the purple crystal on the nearby column. Aim your ax at the bottom-left part of the crystal and position Kratos until the line turns blue. Once you’re in position, chuck your ax and it’ll kill the Raven.

The Temple of Light raven 2

Continue through the Temple of Light — just past the Nornir Chest — until you reach a circular platform with the Light of Alfheim poking up through it. Kill the Light Elves that appear and then walk forward. You’ll see a staircase flanked with purple crystals on either side. Stop.

Look to your left and you’ll see one of Odin’s Ravens perched on a distant building. Throw your ax at it to clear the Temple of Light of Odin’s creatures.

The Canyons raven

When you send Tyr back home via the mystic gateway, turn left into The Canyon. Follow the path until you reach Sindri’s shop.

Once you’ve arrived at the shop, look right toward the wooden gate barring you from a rocky side area. You’ll see one of Odin’s Ravens flying around. Kill it with your ax.

The Barrens raven

Make your way to the giant skeleton in The Barrens, which is in the upper-right corner. Park your sled on the right side of the beast’s skull and get out.

Aim up toward the creature’s eye socket. You’ll see Odin’s Raven just sitting there. Kill it with your ax.

The Barrens raven 2

Ride your sled to the little elven temple on the left side of The Barrens, but don’t go inside the area.

Instead, park your sled on the left of the temple, near the gate leading to the other half of Alfheim. (Which you can’t open on your first trip). You’ll notice a dead tree sticking out of the side of a rock — and, perched on the trunk, one of Odin’s Ravens. Smash it.