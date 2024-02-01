GTA Online update for the week of Feb. 1

The weekly GTA Online update for Feb. 1, 2024, is live with new cars for sale, triple and double reward events, discounts, and salvage yard robbery targets. It’s also the week of the Lunar New Year, so there are some free rewards to be claimed.

Our GTA Online weekly update guide will tell you everything happening in Los Santos this week.

GTA Online special events

It’s Lunar New Year this week, so you’ll receive the Wooden Dragon Mask, Red Lunar New Year Dress, and Black Lunar New Year Tee just for logging into your account.

What are the 3x GTA$ and RP events in GTA Online this week?

Simeon is paying triple for both Contact Missions and Export Requests this week. Completing two Export Requests will even earn you an extra GTA$100,000 for completing a challenge.

You’ll also earn triple rewards on any of the Community Series Jobs.

What are the 2x GTA$ and RP events in GTA Online this week?

If you’ve got an auto shop set up, Auto Shop Client Jobs will earn you double GTA$ and RP. While you’re there, the auto shop also has some Exotic Exports to steal. Delivering them to the docks will also earn you double rewards.

What are the Salvage Yard robbery targets in GTA Online this week?

If you’ve got a salvage yard and a tow truck, you can earn some extra cash this week by stealing the:

Benefactor LM87

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Bravado Greenwood

What vehicles are for sale in GTA Online this week?

What’s in Premium Deluxe Motorsports Showroom this week?

Head to Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsports showroom for 30% off the:

Coil Raiden

Overflod Imorgon

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Bravado Verlierer

Pegassi Infernus

What’s in the Luxury Autos Showroom in GTA Online this week?

At Luxury Autos over in Rockford Hills, you can pick up the:

Karin Vivanite

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

What’s the LS Car Meet Series prize in GTA Online this week?

Finish in the top three of the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row to win the Lampadati Michelli GT.

What’s the Hao’s Special Works car in GTA Online this week?

While you’re at the LS Car Meet, head over to Hao’s to pick up the Ubermacht Sentinel XS.

What’s the Lucky Wheel prize car in GTA Online this week?

At the Diamond casino, spin the wheel to win the Declasse Mamba.

Which properties are discounted in GTA Online this week?

Dynasty 8 is selling the Eclipse Blvd Garage — a garage with room for up to 50 vehicles — for 30% off, including customizations.

What is the Gun Van selling in GTA Online this week?

Track down the Gun Van this week to pick up:

Knuckle Dusters

Battle rifle

Heavy Rifle — at 35% off for GTA+ Members

Unholy Hellbringer — at 30% off

Sniper rifle

Combat pistol

Advanced rifle

Grenades

Molotovs

Proximity Mines

Armor

And if you’re playing the main game, don’t miss our list of GTA 5 cheats.