Animal locations list in GTA Online

Animals arrived in GTA Online 10 years after the game’s release. And now, the Los Santos Tourist Board has a daily mission to photograph three animals each (real world) day.

Our in-progress guide for where to find animals in GTA Online will give you maps for where to find each of the 15 animals that might show up in the Shoot Animals LS Tourist Board mission.

GTA Online animals list

Animals arrived in Los Santos with the Chop Shop update. Each real-world day, the LS Tourist Board selects three kinds of animal from a list of 15 for you to photograph. You’ll get an email to your phone with the list.

The available animals are:

Boar

Cat

Chicken Hawk

Cow

Coyote

Crow

Deer

Great Commorant

Hen

Mountain Lion

Pig

Poodle

Pug

Rabbit

Seagull

The animals do have to be alive when you take the photo, so you’ll usually have to sneak up on them to get a good picture.

GTA Online animal spawn locations

Animals in GTA Online spawn in general areas, so treat the maps below as places to start looking, not exact locations. Beyond that, when an animal spawns, it has a set route that it will follow. Sometimes, they’ll just hang out to get a drink, while other spawns will follow a set path to a different location.

Animals also have rules about when they spawn that have to do with time of day and the weather. Cats, for example, don’t spawn in the rain. We’ll try to note these rules below.

Where to find boars in GTA Online

Boars tend to show up in out-of-the-way and hilly areas during the day. A good place to look for a boar is behind the abandoned motel in Sandy Shores.

Boars will run away as you approach them, so make sure to crouch.

Where to find cats in GTA Online

Cats are pretty common in the more urban areas of Los Santos, especially in the alleys off of main roads. Look for them when it’s not raining and, usually (but not always), in the daytime. You’ll often see them along the roads in Vinewood Hills, and there’s almost always one on the low wall east of the store in Sandy Shores.

Where to find chicken hawks in GTA Online

Chicken hawks are nondescript birds that you’ll often find soaring around Los Santos. You can tell them apart from other birds — like great cormorants and seagulls — by their short necks and broad wings.

If you can make it to the peak of Mount Chiliad, you’ll always find several of them circling around. If you don’t feel like trekking all the way out there, there are usually several of them above the airport on the southeastern shore of Alamo Sea near Sandy Shores.

Where to find cows in GTA Online

Unsurprisingly, you’ll mostly find cows on farms, not in the city itself.

You can find some at the farm southeast of the Redwood Lights Track in the Grand Senora Desert. There are several larger farms in the Grapeseed neighborhood on the northeastern shore of the Alamo Sea.

Where to find coyotes in GTA Online

It’s hard to pin down the best place to look for coyotes in GTA Online because they’re just kind of everywhere. You’ll find them along basically every road that’s not in Los Santos proper, day or night.

The area all around the Alamo Sea is a good place to look — it’s flat and the vegetation is pretty sparse, so the coyotes are easier to spot. Try the beach on the south side near Sandy Shores or the northeast by Grapeseed.

Where to find crows in GTA Online

There are only three places that crows spawn in GTA Online — in the east near Sandy Shores, Lago Zancudo in the west, and the peak of Mount Chiliad. They seem to only appear during the day.

Where to find deer in GTA Online

Deer, like coyotes, can be found basically everywhere that’s not the city. You’ll find them during the day along basically every rural road — just not in the desert south of the Alamo Sea. They don’t seem to spawn during rain and will always run away when you get too close.

Where to find great cormorants in GTA Online

Great cormorants only spawn in a few places in GTA Online. The best place to find them is Lago Zancudo in the west. Cormorants have long necks, making them easy to distinguish from chicken, hawks, and crows. You’ll spot them both flying and standing along water.

Where to find hens in GTA Online

Hens are another barnyard creature, so you’ll have to head to the rural areas of GTA Online to find them. During the day, head to the area south of Sandy Shores or up around Paleto Bay, and look for houses with chicken coops (or just chickens) in the yard.

Where to find mountain lions in GTA Online

Mountain lions spawn in some of the more wild areas of GTA Online. They’re more common at night and also extremely aggressive, so you’ll have to be careful snapping their picture.

The hiking trails on and around Mount Chiliad and the dirt road leading down to Catfish View are good places to check.

Where to find pigs in GTA Online

Coming soon.

Where to find poodles in GTA Online

Coming soon.

Where to find pugs in GTA Online

Coming soon.

Where to find rabbits in GTA Online

Coming soon.

Where to find seagulls in GTA Online

Coming soon.