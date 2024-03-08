Cluckin’ Bell Farms Raid missions and rewards in GTA Online

The new Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid has launched in GTA Online and brought new vehicles, outfits, and a chance for a lot of cash.

Our GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid guide will tell you everything you need to know about the new event.

How to start the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online

If you played GTA Online last week, you probably got a call from Vincent Effenburger, the former head of security at Diamond Casino. This week, he’s ready to put his plan into action. You’ll find him in the Police Station in the Little Seoul neighborhood in the northwest of Los Santos over by Del Perro.

You’ll pick up the first mission, “Slush Fund,” there.

Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid missions in GTA Online

There are a total of six steps to the the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid:

Slush Fund

Setup: Breaking and Entering

Setup: Concealed Weapons

Setup: Hit and Run

Setup: Disorganized Crime

Finale: Scene of the Crime

Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid rewards

The entire Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid even has a base reward of GTA$500,000. If you complete the raid before March 14, 2024, you’ll get an extra GTA$100,000 along with the Cluckin’ Bell Cap.

If you’re playing on PlayStation or Xbox, the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid has been added to your Career Progress, with rewards like the Cluckin’ Bell Tee and Cluckin’ Bell Outfit.

Completing the introductory mission of the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid will unlock the Gauntlet Interceptor at Warstock Cache & Carry. At about GTA$5,500,000, it’s pretty pricey, but if you complete the final mission of the raid as the leader, you’ll unlock the trade price for about GTA$1,400,00 off.

There’s also a Vapid Benson in Cluckin’ Bell livery at Warstock. If you complete the penultimate mission, “Disorganized Crime,” as leader, you’ll knock about GTA$150,000 off with the trade price.

And if you’re playing the main game, don’t miss our list of GTA 5 cheats.