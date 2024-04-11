GTA Online update for the week of April 11

The weekly GTA Online update for April 11, 2024, is live with reward events, discounts, and new Salvage Yard Robbery targets.

Our GTA Online weekly update guide will tell you everything happening in Los Santos this week.

GTA Online special events

This week’s update is all about CEOs and Executive Bonuses, so you’ll need to set up a CEO office and a warehouse — grab an office from Dynasty8 Executive and then a warehouse from the laptop in your new office. With this week’s discount, offices start around GTA$700,000. Once you’re a SecuroServ CEO, Special Cargo Sell Missions and Export Mixed Goods Missions are rewarding 2x GTA$ and RP.

Even better, completing any Business Sell Mission gets you a GTA$100,000 bonus, and, if you sell GTA$500,000 worth of product, you’ll get the GTA$100,000 Weekly Challenge Reward.

What are the 2x GTA$ and 4x RP events in GTA Online this week?

The Collection Time event, a timed event where you grab points from fallen enemies, is rewarding 2x GTA$ and 4x RP this week.

You can also complete any of the Martin Madrazo Contact Missions for 2x GTA$ and 4x RP.

What vehicles are for sale in GTA Online this week?

What’s in Premium Deluxe Motorsports Showroom this week?

Head to Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsports showroom for:

Übermacht Revolter

Vapid Clique

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Vapid Hustler

Enus Cognoscenti

What’s in the Luxury Autos Showroom in GTA Online this week?

At Luxury Autos over in Rockford Hills, you can pick up the:

Vapid Dominator GT

Karin Vivanite

What’s the Lucky Wheel prize car in GTA Online this week?

At the Diamond casino, spin the wheel to win the Lampadati Corsita.

What are the Salvage Yard Robbery targets in GTA Online this week?

If you’ve got a salvage yard set up, you’ll be looking for:

Dinka Sugoi

Vapid Dominator GTT

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Which properties are discounted in GTA Online this week?

Executive Offices along with all of their upgrades are 30% off this week to go along with the bonuses to Business Sell missions. Sadly, warehouses are not discounted.

What is the Gun Van selling in GTA Online this week?

Track down the Gun Van this week to pick up:

Switchblade

Service carbine

Combat PDW (50% off with GTA+)

(50% off with GTA+) Up-n-Atomizer (30% off)

(30% off) Machine pistol

Assault SMG

Grenades

Pipe bombs

Molotovs

Armor

And if you’re playing the main game, don’t miss our list of GTA 5 cheats.