Every car coming to Need for Speed Unbound

There’s a new Need for Speed en route. Called Need for Speed Unbound, it’s anime as hell, and is currently speeding toward a Dec. 2 release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can read more about the game here, but needless to say, it should at least spark hopes for fans of the popular racing series, which has had some turbulence in recent years.
As with previous entries, Unbound will feature a litany of real-world cars. Mainstays from McLaren (the F1!) and Lamborghini (the Huracán, the Aventador!). Porsche, as ever, is everywhere. And, of course, there’s no shortage of luxury speeders from an Italian manufacturer whose name rhymes with my own (a name, just so we’re clear, that was not used to bully me in middle school, nope, not at all).
Here’s every car that will be available in Need for Speed Unbound:
- Acura NSX
- Acura RSX-S
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- Aston Martin DB5
- Aston Martin DB11 Volante
- Aston Martin DB11
- Aston Martin Vulcan
- BMW M3
- BMW M3 Evolution II
- BMW X6 M
- BMW M3
- BMW M5
- BMW Z4 M40i
- BMW M4 Coupe
- BMW M2 Competition
- BMW M1 1981 Excalibur
- BMW i8 Coupe
- BMW M4 GTS
- BMW M3 Convertible (E92)
- BMW M4 Convertible
- BMW i8 Roadster
- Bugatti Chiron Sport
- Buick Grand National
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible
- Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
- Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013
- Chevrolet Camaro SS
- Chevrolet Bel Air 1955
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
- Dodge Challenger SRT8
- Dodge Charger R/T 1969
- Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
- Ferrari LaFerrari
Ferrari
- Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984
- Ferrari 488 GTB
- Ferrari F40
- Ferrari 458 Italia
- Ferrari 488 Pista
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- Ferrari 458 Spider 2011
- Ford F-150 Raptor
- Ford Mustang GT
- Ford GT
- Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969
- Ford Mustang 1965
- Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990
- Ford Crown Victoria 2008 Excalibur
- Ford Focus RS
- Ford F-150 Raptor Legends Edition
- Ford Mustang GT Convertible (Facelift)
- Honda Civic Type-R
- Honda Civic Type-R
- Honda NSX Type-R
- Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition
- Infiniti Q60S
- Jaguar F-Type R Coupe
- Jaguar F-Type R Convertible
- Koenigsegg Regera
- Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
- Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2
- Lamborghini Aventador S
- Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary
- Lamborghini Murciélago SV
- Lamborghini Urus
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe
- Lamborghini Diablo SV
- Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4 Spyder
- Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
- Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
- Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup
- Lotus Exige S
- Mazda RX-7 Spirit R
- Mazda MX5
- Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3)
- Mazda MX5
- McLaren P1
- McLaren F1
- McLaren 570S
- McLaren 570S Spider
- McLaren 600LT
- McLaren P1 GTR
- Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe
- Mercedes-AMG G 63
- Mercedes-AMG GT
- Mercedes-AMG A 45
- Mercedes-AMG GT R
- Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 Convertible
- Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
- Mercury Cougar
- Mini John Cooper Works Countryman
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
- Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX
- Nissan GT-R Premium
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec
- Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition
- Nissan Silvia K’s
- Nissan Z Prototype
- Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec
- Nissan 350Z
- Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R
- Nissan Fairlady 240ZG
- Nissan 180SX Type X
- Nissan 370Z Nismo
- Nissan GT-R Nismo
- Pagani Huayra BC
- Plymouth Cuda
- Polestar Polestar 1 2020
- Pontiac Firebird 1977
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973
- Porsche 918 Spyder
- Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
- Porsche 911 Carrera S
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- Porsche Panamera Turbo
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series
- Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive
- Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible
- Porsche Cayman GT4
- SRT Viper GTS
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- Subaru BRZ Premium
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- Volkswagen Beetle 1963
- Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport
- Volvo 242DL 1975
- Volvo Amazon P130
Since Need for Speed Unbound isn’t out yet — not even close — it’s unclear how specifically you’ll unlock these cars in the game. But so far, the list in enticing. Racing games frequently pad out their car lists with run-of-the-mill vehicles that aren’t very fun to drive. Sure, Unbound’s full car list is includes a handful of such space-fillers (everyone, say hello to the Honda Civic) but for the most part seems to primarily consist of luxe, top-flight race cars most people will never see in the real world.
