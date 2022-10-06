Every car coming to Need for Speed Unbound

There’s a new Need for Speed en route. Called Need for Speed Unbound, it’s anime as hell, and is currently speeding toward a Dec. 2 release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can read more about the game here, but needless to say, it should at least spark hopes for fans of the popular racing series, which has had some turbulence in recent years.

As with previous entries, Unbound will feature a litany of real-world cars. Mainstays from McLaren (the F1!) and Lamborghini (the Huracán, the Aventador!). Porsche, as ever, is everywhere. And, of course, there’s no shortage of luxury speeders from an Italian manufacturer whose name rhymes with my own (a name, just so we’re clear, that was not used to bully me in middle school, nope, not at all).

Here’s every car that will be available in Need for Speed Unbound:

Acura NSX

Acura RSX-S

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Aston Martin DB5

Aston Martin DB11 Volante

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin Vulcan

BMW M3

BMW M3 Evolution II

BMW X6 M

BMW M5

BMW Z4 M40i

BMW M4 Coupe

BMW M2 Competition

BMW M1 1981 Excalibur

BMW i8 Coupe

BMW M4 GTS

BMW M3 Convertible (E92)

BMW M4 Convertible

BMW i8 Roadster

Bugatti Chiron Sport

Buick Grand National

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Chevrolet Camaro Z28

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013

Chevrolet Camaro SS

Chevrolet Bel Air 1955

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Dodge Challenger SRT8

Dodge Charger R/T 1969

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Ferrari LaFerrari

Ferrari

Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984

Ferrari 488 GTB

Ferrari F40

Ferrari 458 Italia

Ferrari 488 Pista

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Ferrari 458 Spider 2011

Ford F-150 Raptor

Ford Mustang GT

Ford GT

Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969

Ford Mustang 1965

Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990

Ford Crown Victoria 2008 Excalibur

Ford Focus RS

Ford F-150 Raptor Legends Edition

Ford Mustang GT Convertible (Facelift)

Honda Civic Type-R

Honda NSX Type-R

Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition

Infiniti Q60S

Jaguar F-Type R Coupe

Jaguar F-Type R Convertible

Koenigsegg Regera

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2

Lamborghini Aventador S

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary

Lamborghini Murciélago SV

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe

Lamborghini Diablo SV

Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4 Spyder

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster

Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup

Lotus Exige S

Mazda RX-7 Spirit R

Mazda MX5

Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3)

McLaren P1

McLaren F1

McLaren 570S

McLaren 570S Spider

McLaren 600LT

McLaren P1 GTR

Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG G 63

Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG A 45

Mercedes-AMG GT R

Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Convertible

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

Mercury Cougar

Mini John Cooper Works Countryman

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

Nissan GT-R Premium

Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec

Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition

Nissan Silvia K’s

Nissan Z Prototype

Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero

Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec

Nissan 350Z

Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R

Nissan Fairlady 240ZG

Nissan 180SX Type X

Nissan 370Z Nismo

Nissan GT-R Nismo

Pagani Huayra BC

Plymouth Cuda

Polestar Polestar 1 2020

Pontiac Firebird 1977

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

Porsche 911 Carrera S

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Porsche Panamera Turbo

Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series

Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible

Porsche Cayman GT4

SRT Viper GTS

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Subaru BRZ Premium

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Volkswagen Beetle 1963

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport

Volvo 242DL 1975

Volvo Amazon P130

Since Need for Speed Unbound isn’t out yet — not even close — it’s unclear how specifically you’ll unlock these cars in the game. But so far, the list in enticing. Racing games frequently pad out their car lists with run-of-the-mill vehicles that aren’t very fun to drive. Sure, Unbound’s full car list is includes a handful of such space-fillers (everyone, say hello to the Honda Civic) but for the most part seems to primarily consist of luxe, top-flight race cars most people will never see in the real world.