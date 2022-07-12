Lost Ark guide: How to start the Vykas Legion Raid

Ready for the Vykas Legion Raid in Lost Ark? As the second and most recent Legion Raid released on Lost Ark’s western servers, the Vykas Legion Raid is the best way to complete your first set of Relic gear. Here’s everything you need to know to get started, from item level requirements to the available Sidereal skills.

Item level and requirements

To unlock the Vykas Legion Raid, you need to have completed the introductory guide quest for this endgame feature (“Notice: Legion Raid”). It will become available upon reaching item level 1415.

The Vykas Legion Raid is reserved for Tier 3 players. You can join the raid on normal difficulty once you reach item level 1430, and hard difficulty when you reach item level 1460. You can enter the Legion Raid once a week, and only in groups of eight players. It’s possible to join the matchmaking process on your own or with an existing party.

Rewards

We’re not going to put our lives on the line for nothing, are we? Naturally, the Legion Raid comes with a bunch of sweet rewards. Here’s an overview:

Legendary and Relic equipment

Covetous Fangs (used to create Legendary Gear)

Covetous Wings (used to create Relic Gear)

Relic accessories

Honing materials

Gold

Upon reaching the final Gate, there’s a chance to receive additional loot such as Engraving Recipes, Honing Books, Ability Stones, and Card Packs. There’s also a loot auction, giving you the opportunity to bid on extra items.

Important information

during the Vykas Legion Raid, so if you meet your untimely demise at the hands of Vykas, the rest of your team has to continue without you. The Raid is divided into three Phases . The Phases are divided by Gates that serve as checkpoints. In other words, you can leave after clearing Phase 1 and come back at a later time for Phase 2.

. The Phases are divided by Gates that serve as checkpoints. In other words, you can leave after clearing Phase 1 and come back at a later time for Phase 2. During the Vykas Legion Raid, the Raid Leader may call upon a Sidereal to come to the team’s aid whenever the bar in the top left corner is full. Every Sidereal has its own special ability — more on that in the next section.

Sidereal skills

Here’s an overview of the three available Sidereals and their skills:

Wei summons Dochul, a massive ethereal being, to perform a total of three attacks. If those attacks hit, Dochul will inflict high stagger damage.

deals massive damage and weak spot damage with her ranged attack. This attack can partially remove the Legion Commander’s buffs on hit. This is usually considered the best Sidereal skill for this Legion Raid. Inanna creates a protective zone that absorbs some of the incoming damage and grants immunity to push. When the protective zone is disabled, players standing in its area-of-effect will recover health.

And that’s all the basic information on the Lost Ark Vykas Legion Raid. If you want more guidance, consider using our Vykas Legion Raid cheat sheets and walkthroughs for Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3.

Good luck!