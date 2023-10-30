When does Apex Legends Season 19: Ignite start?

Apex Legends Season 19, Ignite, introduces a little bit of everything — a new Legend, a long-awaited account feature, and changes to the Storm Point map. It’s not quite the Titanfall 3 announcement players were expecting, but there’s plenty to get stuck into.

A new season also brings a new battle pass, complete with tiers of cosmetics to unlock.

Here’s when you can start playing Apex Legends: Season 19.

Apex Legends Season 19 release time: When does Apex Legends Season 19 start?

Based on previous release times, Apex Legends’ Season 19 launches on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the same time all around the world. Here’s when it’ll release in your time zone:

10 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 1 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 5 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 6 p.m. CEST for Paris

for Paris 2 a.m. JST on Nov. 1 for Tokyo

As with all online launches, be ready for the possibility of queue times and delays to impact the above launch times.

What’s new in Apex Legends Season 19?

Apex Legends Season 19 headlines with a new Legend, the long-awaited arrival of cross progression, and much more:

Conduit, a New Legend: This new Legend features “shield-based abilities” and a backstory where she’s using a rig made from an incomplete Titan that’s slowly poisoning her — all to become a legend in the arena.

Storm Point map changes: Adjustments are being made to help “quickly find action during casual play,” with a reduced map size and more points of interest to encourage combat. What does this mean? Areas Forbidden Zone and Lightening Rod have been reworked, while there’s the new Wattson’s Pylon and IMC Armories to scrap in.