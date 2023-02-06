What time does Marvel Snap’s February 2023 season start?

In Marvel Snap, seasons are about as short as a New York autumn. The popular card-battling game operates on a roughly monthly cycle, with each new season adding new cards, locations, and bundles to the game.

The next Marvel Snap season will begin today (Feb. 6), and has highly suggested to be themed around the upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel Snap February season release time: When does the new Marvel Snap season start?

Based on previous seasons, the February Marvel Snap season will release on Monday, Feb. 6 at the following release times:

West Coast U.S.: 7 p.m. PST

7 p.m. PST East Coast U.S.: 10 p.m. EST

10 p.m. EST U.K.: 3 a.m. GMT (on Tuesday, Feb. 7)

3 a.m. GMT (on Tuesday, Feb. 7) Europe: 4 a.m. CET (on Tuesday, Feb. 7)

As with previous seasonal resets, you’ll drop 30 ranks from the lowest tier you’ve achieved. Tiers are every ten levels. So if you’re at rank 53, you’ll start the new season at rank 20; if you’re at rank 49, you’ll start it at rank 10. Learn when to snap (and when not to) and you’ll rank up to where you were in no time.

What cards will be added to Marvel Snap in February 2023?

Given that the tent pole Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters later in the month, it’s a safe bet that cards related to the film will be part of Marvel Snap’s February 2023 season. Kang is the film’s billed antagonist, while MODOK — a popular villain who fronted a cancelled Hulu show and played a key role in the plot of 2020’s soon-to-be-shuttered Avengers game — has reared his anatomically oversized head in its trailers.

Dataminers at popular fan site Marvel Snap Zone have uncovered files suggesting both cards are forthcoming at some point in Marvel Snap. Kang is a 5-cost, 0-power card: When you play him, you’ll get to see what your opponent played that turn — then you get to do your turn over from scratch.

MODOK is a 5-cost, 8-power card who, when played, will discard your entire hand. Risky, but potentially terrific for discard decks (and theoretically an instant-win play if you’re lucky enough to draw Hela on turn six).

At the time of writing, it’s unclear which specific cards will join the Marvel Snap roster over the course of the season.