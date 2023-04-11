When does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 3 start?

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 3 adds a bunch of new content such as game modes, maps, cosmetics, and more. Expect four new maps added to Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer plus a variety of game modes returning to the weekly playlist rotation. Warzone 2.0 will receive a new game mode in Massive Resurgence and will see the return of Plunder midseason.
There is a lot of content dropping at the launch of season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, but there is even more to come throughout the season. Continue reading to find out when season 3 will release and what changes to expect.
What time does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 3 start?
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 3 launches on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:
- 10 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
- 1 p.m. PDT for the east coast of North America
- 6 p.m. BST for the U.K.
- 7 p.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris
- 2 a.m. JST on April 13 for Tokyo
Season 3 is available to download now, so you can queue it up now ahead of the season’s launch.
What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 3?
- A new Battle Pass introducing exclusive operators, weapons, and cosmetics
- Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas join the operator roster with the purchase of the Battle Pass.
- The FJX Imperium (sniper) and Cronen Squall (battle rifle) can be gained through the Battle Pass at launch.
- Two sidearms will be added midseason.
- Gather trophies in the Trophy Hunt Event, which begins 48 hours after launch, and exchange them for rewards such as weapon blueprints, vehicles skins, and battle pass token tier skips in the Events tab.
- Earn an exclusive set of camos during the Camo Challenge Event coming midseason.
- BlackCell is a new battle pass offering that replaces the current battle pass bundle.
- Earn additional rewards through the Recruit a Friend program.
- Unlock Prestige 13 (Level 650) and complete new challenges to earn Calling Cards.
What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 season 3?
- The fast-paced 2v2 game mode, Gunfight, makes its return with four different maps to play on.
- Gunfight OSP (On-Site Procurement) will come midseason and will have players grab weapons and equipment around the map.
- Three new 6v6 maps (Pelayo’s Lighthouse, Black Gold, Alboran Hatchery) and two new battle maps (Rohan Oil and Sattiq Cave Complex).
- Cranked returns to the weekly playlist rotation on launch.
- Face Off and GW Infected return to the weekly playlist rotation midseason.
- New multiplayer ranked play rewards based off ranked wins and end-of-season placement.
- New Special Ops mission coming midseason.
- New Raid Episode coming midseason.
What’s new in Warzone 2.0 season 3?
- A new Resurgence mode, Massive Resurgence, allows up to 150 players to drop on Al Mazrah.
- Grab as much cash as you can in Plunder as it makes its return midseason.
- Blacksite is the new Gulag in Warzone 2.0 which is also a Gunfight map in Modern Warfare 2.
- Travel quickly around the map using Redeploy Drones.
- Tempered Plate Carriers change your armor into two half-bars instead of three thirds.
- Scout your enemies using the UAV Towers.
- Deploy a Decontamination Station, coming midseason, to create a bubble of safe air in the toxic circle
- Perk Packages, coming midseason, can be found in Supply Boxes or purchased at Buy Stations.
- Deployable Buy Stations, coming midseason, are a portable version of the Buy Station with a limited stock.
- Have a second chance at life with the Gulag Entry Kit, coming midseason, which lets you enter the Gulag again after you lose your initial Gulag.
- Swap items with friendly operators using DMZ’s new Barter System.
- Modify Contraband weapons at the workbench, which can be found near Buy Stations, in DMZ at the cost of some cash.
- Every player will have access to three Active Duty Operator Slots.
- A new faction, REDACTED, will come in Season 3 with three mission tiers available at launch and two more coming midseason.
- The Secure Supplies Contract will flag containers in the Exclusion Zone to gear up your Operator.
- Two new bosses added to DMZ.
