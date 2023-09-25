What time does Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release?

Cyberpunk 2077 took three years to get where it needs to be, so what’s a little longer? Phantom Liberty, the one and only major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, comes out Tuesday for consoles and PC, though the exact time it goes live isn’t the same for everyone. Here’s the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release time based on your region and platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release time

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty officially comes out Sept. 26 for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. (Phantom Liberty is not available on last-gen consoles.) The expansion has a staggered rollout, with different timing whether you’re on console or PC.

On Xbox and PlayStation, Phantom Liberty will be available at the same time around the globe: It’ll go live at midnight on Sept. 26 in your local time zone.

On Windows PC, Phantom Liberty goes live at 1 a.m. CEST. Because time zones are annoying, we’ve done the conversions for you:

4 p.m. PDT on Sept. 25 for the West Coast of North America

on Sept. 25 for the West Coast of North America 7 p.m. EDT on Sept. 25 for the East Coast of North America

on Sept. 25 for the East Coast of North America 12 a.m. BST on Sept. 26 for the United Kingdom

on Sept. 26 for the United Kingdom 1 p.m. CEST on Sept. 26 for west mainland Europe

on Sept. 26 for west mainland Europe 8 a.m. JST on Sept. 15 for Japan

The expansion is currently available for pre-load. Compared to most modern games, it’s fairly small, clocking in at 37 GB (on Xbox Series X/S).

What’s new in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Some highlights of the Phantom Liberty expansion — which not only includes an additional narrative and region but also comes out alongside a reimagining of how Cyberpunk 2077 functions — include:

Dogtown , an isolated, war-torn borough of Night City not accessible in the base game

, an isolated, war-torn borough of Night City not accessible in the base game Star power: Idris Elba portrays a spy named Solomon Reed

portrays a spy named Solomon Reed An overhauled and streamlined skill tree

Multiple new endings for V, the main character

General improvements to enemy AI and vehicular combat, alongside other quality-of-life enhancements

For a more in-depth look at what’s in the expansion — and how the ballyhooed 2.0 update overhauled the game — read Polygon’s review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.