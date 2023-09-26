When does Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 6 launch?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 6 is all about prepping for Halloween — or as the in-game event will be known, “The Haunting.”

That won’t kick off until mid-season in October, so until then, you’ll see the launch of four new multiplayer maps and a new battle pass — which headlines with the first licensed character, Spawn.

Though this is the final season for Modern Warfare 2, all purchases and unlocks will carry over to Modern Warfare 3 when it releases on Nov. 10 (and of course, will remain in Warzone 2.0).

Here’s when Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 6 will release in your region, and what you can expect.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 6 release time: When is 9 a.m. PT in your region?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 6 launches on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when Season 6 releases in your time zone:

9 a.m. PT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 12 p.m. ET for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 6 p.m. CET for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 5 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 2 a.m. JST on Feb. 16 for Tokyo

Based on the timing of previous seasons, the season 6 update should roll out roughly 24 hours ahead of the above times, hopefully giving you plenty of time to download.

What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 6?

As mentioned, season 6’s update primarily preps for the mid-season Halloween event “The Haunting,” but there’s a few things to look forward to until then...

New weapons and skins

At launch, both games will receive the following at the start of season 6:

Three new weapons at launch — “TR-76 Geist” assault rifle, “ISO 9mm” SMG and “Dual Kamas” melee weapon — and the “Doom Chainsaw” (yes, that Doom) melee weapon mid-season.

A new battle pass headlined by Spawn, who is the tier 0 and tier 100 skin, as well as fellow new operator Al Simmons. You can read more about this collaboration with Spawn creator Todd McFarlane in our interview.

Blackcell, a “premier battle pass upgrade,” which introduces a further new Operator and other instant unlocks, alongside some tier skips and 1,100 Call of Duty Points.

There are more skins beyond the above — including more Spawn skins, plus the arrival of Diablo, Skeletor and Evil Dead Operators as spooky season rolls around.

Grid View Call of Duty’s Al Simmons Operator Image: Activision

König’s Violator Skin Image: Activision

Fender’s Creepy Clown skin Image: Activision

Call of Duty’s Spawn Operator Image: Activision

Al Simmons’ Burned Spawn skin Image: Activision

Spawn’s Mil-Spawn skin Image: Activision

Vega’s Soul Crusher skin Image: Activision

Horangi’s Disruptor skin Image: Activision

Image: Activision

Modern Warfare 2 season 6 maps

At launch, the following four multiplayer maps are coming to Modern Warfare 2:

La Casa (“core” modes, new to the series)

Koro Village (“core” modes, returning from 2007’s Call of Duty 2)

King (Gunfight map, returning from 2019’s Modern Warfare

Fight (Gunfight map, new to the series)

What is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 mid-season?

You might have noticed the season 6 launch offering is a little light — that’s because most of the additions are coming mid-season as part of “The Haunting” event, with changes to the Al Mazrah and Vondel maps in Warzone 2.0 — with each receiving a Zombie Royale mode and Halloween-themed equipment — and Modern Warfare 2’s various modes getting the Haunting treatment.

Meanwhile, across both games is the “Soul Capture” event, which has you collect Souls from fallen players to be cashed in for special items. There are also free cosmetics simply by logging in daily.