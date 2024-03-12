What time does Helldivers 2’s Cutting Edge Warbond release?

The Cutting Edge Warbond is the first new Warbond coming to Helldivers 2 post-release. It’s also the second Premium Warbond — meaning it costs extra money — after the Steeled Veterans one that launched alongside the game back in February.

Cutting Edge will net you some new cosmetics to outfit your Helldiver and — most importantly — some new weapons for you to use in the fight to save Super Earth. If you’re looking for new Stratagems, you won’t find any here (but check out the hilarious, garbage mech that Arrowhead Studios recently added).

In this Helldivers 2 guide, we’ll walk you through when you can pick up the Cutting Edge Warbond, how much it costs, and what all comes with it.

Cutting Edge Warbond release time: When does the new Helldivers 2 update launch?

The Cutting Edge Warbond for Helldivers 2 will launch on Thursday, March 14. It’s currently unclear what time the update will go live, though based on release times for previous Helldivers 2 updates, we can make a reasonably educated guess.

Helldivers 2 itself launched at 4 a.m. EST on Feb. 8, and most patches seem to appear within an hour or two of that same window. Assuming the Cutting Edge Warbond releases around Arrowhead Games’ usual update time, here’s approximately when you can expect it to appear in your time zone:

2 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

5 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

9 a.m. GMT for the U.K.

10 a.m. CET for western Europe / Paris

6 p.m. JST for Tokyo

We’ll update this post if Arrowhead Games announces an official time for the Warbond’s release.

How much does the Cutting Edge Warbond cost in Helldivers 2?

Arrowhead Games and Sony haven’t announced how much the new Warbond will cost. However, the Steeled Veterans Warbond ran players 1,000 Super Credits (or $9.99) in February.

The Steeled Veterans Warbond offers the same number of weapons — the most valuable items in the Warbond — as Cutting Edge will, so it’s pretty safe to assume it’ll also run you 10 bucks on the 14th.

Just remember that Warbonds do not automatically grant rewards. Like a Battle Pass track in Fortnite or Destiny 2, you’re paying for the right to unlock items from the Warbond as you play, earn Medals, and purchase the new goodies you want most. If you play long enough, you’ll eventually be able to unlock everything in the Cutting Edge Warbond. And, unlike season passes in some other live-service games, Warbonds never go away in Helldivers 2.

What’s new in the Cutting Edge Warbond for Helldivers 2?

The Cutting Edge Warbond comes with four new weapons, three capes, three armor sets, a new grenade, and a variety of other goodies like player cards and emotes. Let’s break it down.

The LAS-16 Sickle is a new rifle that shoots lasers in bursts. Instead of needing to reload, you’ll instead have to make sure it doesn’t overheat.

is a new rifle that shoots lasers in bursts. Instead of needing to reload, you’ll instead have to make sure it doesn’t overheat. The SG-8P Punisher Plasma is a Punisher shotgun that shoots plasma instead of bullets. While it’s described as a shotgun, it appears to fire more like a grenade launcher.

is a Punisher shotgun that shoots plasma instead of bullets. While it’s described as a shotgun, it appears to fire more like a grenade launcher. The ARC-12 Blitzer is a shotgun that shoots lightning at targets and appears to arc between them.

is a shotgun that shoots lightning at targets and appears to arc between them. The LAS-7 Dagger is a laser pistol, which isn’t very fancy when compared to the other items on this list. But hey ... it’s still a pistol that shoots a sustained laser.

The three armor sets are the EX-03 Prototype 3, the EX-00 Prototype X, and the EX-16 Prototype 16. The grenade is a stun grenade called the G-23.

This Warbond seems especially good for dealing with Automatons, which have given the community quite a bit of trouble since the game’s release last month.