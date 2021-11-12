Call of Duty Warzone Pacific: New Caldera map, release date, other details

Call of Duty: Warzone’s next map, Caldera, is coming soon, bringing with it a title change to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. The battle royale’s newest, largest map to date is expected once Call of Duty: Vanguard launches its first multiplayer season of content.

There’s plenty of information to help Warzone players prepare for Caldera, which will replace Verdansk when it arrives. This guide rounds up everything known and everything you need to know about the new battleground.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific new map release date

Caldera will launch with Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard on Dec. 2, 2021. That launch will be preceded by several in-game events both previewing Caldera and giving Verdansk a grand send-off.

An “encore limited-time mode” for Verdansk, called Operation: Flashback, begins on Nov. 18. On Nov. 24, players can complete a series of multiplayer challenges in both Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard to gather intel on Caldera and its points of interest.

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 will see a special event to close out the old map. “Bombs away — see what happens to Verdansk before Warzone goes dark to prepare for Caldera and Season One,” Warzone developer Raven Software said on Oct. 28. “We have yet to get declassified information on this Beenox-developed event, except for this: expect a spectacular and fitting end to your time in Verdansk as we say farewell to the Kastovian city … forever?”

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Caldera map size

On Nov. 4, Pelle Sjoenell, Activision’s chief creative officer, teased a first look at the map — sewn into the liner of a bomber jacket, no less. Seen close-up, players can pick out some of the more than 200 points of interest.

Around the coast of the island, clockwise from northwest, we see:

Ancient Structures

Naval Shipyard

Ore Processing Docks

Beach Defenses

Submarine Base

City Capital

Airport

Fishing Village

And in the center of the map, there are:

Taro Farms

Phosphor Mines

and the Volcano itself

Raven Software has said that Caldera is “roughly the size of Verdansk,” and “based on two years of research and listening to the community.”

Caldera’s environment features “lush forests and rocky crags,” Raven said at the end of October. “White sand beaches and mysterious ruins. And a dormant volcano that towers over the 200-plus points of interest.”

For snapshots of what all of this looks like, the CoDwarfare forums posted a series of 12 images on Wednesday.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific other details

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will fully integrate with all players’ progression, items, and loadouts. “Expect all your Operators, Calling Cards, and more from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare to stay in Warzone, as well as cross-progression and Seasonal Prestige,” Raven said.

This means all operators, players’ personal profiles, and their unlocked content will remain available and unchanged. “This also means your level will reset to Military Rank 1 within all games,” Raven said, “but this only applies to XP; all content you previously unlocked will still be available.” Additionally, all of Warzone’s original vehicles “including ATVs and other Verdansk-era modes of transport” will carry over to the Warzone Pacific playlists.

“Your pink anime truck isn’t going anywhere,” Raven Software assured.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will also have special features exclusive to Call of Duty: Vanguard and its owners. Vanguard players will get the first day of Warzone Pacific and the Caldera map all to themselves. “Rebirth Island will remain live during this time for all other players,” Raven said. Rebirth Island will “continue supplementing the main Warzone map.

Vanguard will also get a Battle Royale and Plunder mode specific to that game “including weaponry and vehicles like biplanes and AA trucks.”