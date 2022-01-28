Pokémon Legends: Arceus walkthrough and guides

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first Pokémon game to take an open-world approach, deviating from battling and focusing more on exploration.

In Polygon’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus walkthroughs, we’ll explain how to research different Pokémon, take on Noble Pokémon (boss fights), and complete every request (side quest) in the game. Our guides will provide information to help make the new experience as easy as possible.

Getting started

Even Pokémon experts need help with type strengths and weaknesses and evil open-world aficionados will miss out on picking up items. Our Pokémon Legends: Arceus beginner’s guide will set you on the path, giving you information we wish we knew right off the bat.

Noble Pokémon boss fight tips

All of the Noble Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are either completely new or are new Hisuian forms of existing Pokémon. That means that though these Pokémon man look familiar, they know different moves and have different typings. Our boss fight guides will help you sort out their weaknesses and pick out relevant counters.

Start with the first Noble boss fight guide: how to beat Kleavor.