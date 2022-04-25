 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Locked Out puzzle walkthrough for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Where to find the key for the “Locked Out” puzzle

By Julia Lee
The mission complete screen for “Locked Out” with C-3PO Image: Traveller’s Tales/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Locked Out” is one of the many puzzles you’ll encounter in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and you can complete it once you are able to go to both Coruscant and Naboo. Our “Locked Out” puzzle guide explains where to find the door code and complete this Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga puzzle.

The start of the “Locked Out” puzzle is at a guy locked out of his apartment in Naboo. We’ve marked his location below, but he’s also marked on your map with a Kyber Brick. We’re unsure if you need to interact with him before you can find the key to his apartment.

An NPC with a Kyber Brick floating above his head stands next to a locked door console Image: Traveller’s Tales/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The key code to enter his apartment is on Coruscant, specifically in the Uscrus District. Head into the doorway shown below to find the key code console. You will need a Protocol Droid unit to use the console, but if you’re far enough in the game to have access to Coruscant and Naboo, you should be able to use C-3PO.

C-3PO approaches the inside of a diner Image: Traveller’s Tales/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Head back to the NPC’s apartment in Naboo. Once you enter the key code, you’ll be able to enter the NPC’s apartment and claim your reward: a Kyber Brick.

