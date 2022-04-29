Resolve in Rogue Legacy 2, explained

Resolve is a confusing but necessary stat in Rogue Legacy 2, as it essentially caps how many Relics you can carry. Our Rogue Legacy 2 Resolve guide explains how Resolve works and what you can do to increase it.

What is Resolve?

Resolve is the little stat next to the white glowing flame in the top left corner of your screen and it represents your Heir’s confidence in their own abilities. The higher the stat, the more confident they are.

The non-lore meaning is that your Heir’s Resolve goes down the more you have equipped between armor and Relics.

If your Resolve is below 100%, your Heir loses Max HP by an equal percentage. You start the game with 225% Resolve at default.

What affects Resolve?

You can increase your starting Resolve through the Psychiatrist upgrade in the skill tree, and several other upgrades improve things that passively affect Resolve, like armor weight and Relic Resolve cost.

Wearing too much armor will directly decrease your Resolve, as well as picking up Relics, which typically have a Resolve cost. The closer your character is to holding their max weight in armor, the less Resolve they’ll have.

That being said, you’ll need to figure out how to accommodate your playstyle accordingly without compromising too much Resolve.

If you rarely get hit by enemies, cutting down on your Resolve below 100% may be worth it to pick up extra abilities to help you clear out rooms and challenges. However, if you’re damage-prone, you might want to focus on armor to help reduce your HP loss.