 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Does the cat die in Stray?

We answer your burning questions about the fate of Stray’s heroic feline

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new
A cat walks the wet, neon-lit streets of a walled cybercity in Stray. Image: BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Stray is a game about an adorable orange cat trying to make its way through a world filled with robots. It’s a perfect concept that BlueTwelve Studio executes well. But naturally, you may be wondering how far Stray goes to show its protagonist in pain, or if it depicts the cat’s death. To ease your anxieties, we’re going to answer two different questions: Can the cat in Stray die if you fail? And does the cat survive Stray’s story?

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Stray.]

Does the cat die or get injured in Stray?

Yes, the cat can die in the same way that Mario can die — temporarily, but not canonically.

Throughout the game, you’ll need to evade tiny, hungry creatures that latch themselves onto the cat. If you can’t shake the enemies and escape, the cat will get overwhelmed by the beasts and collapse on the ground. The screen will go red, but then you’ll return to a checkpoint with the cat healthy and back to normal.

Additionally, the cat does get injured at points during the story, which can be difficult to watch. Know that while you may need to deal with a limp for a short period of time, the cat will return to a healthy state eventually.

Does the cat survive the end of Stray’s story?

The cat does not die at the end of Stray. We won’t specify what happens at the end, but the cat survives to meow, scratch, and cause mischief another day.

With those questions answered, hopefully you can go on to enjoy Stray with less fear over the fate of your feline friend. How your pets respond to the content is another matter, so maybe have a set of headphones available as an option.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Genshin Impact Kazuha event domain walkthrough

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Genshin Impact Nightwatch Contract usage guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Where to find all the Phantasmal Conches in Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

Genshin Impact ‘Immernachtreich Apokalypse’ Fischl event domain walkthrough

By Julia Lee
/ new

Bungie sues Destiny 2 streamer alleged to cheat, harass employees

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Powerpuff Girls is getting rebooted again, but this time by the original creator

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon