All the accessibility settings in The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 1 — a remake of the 2013 PlayStation 3 classic — brings some of the best features from 2020’s The Last of Us Part 2 to the original game. And while the long-awaited sequel to The Last of Us was divisive for both critics and fans, it vastly improved on the series’ accessibility settings.

Many of these settings (as well as some new additions) have made their way to The Last of Us Part 1, allowing even more gamers to experience Joel and Ellie’s first outing together. Below, we’ve listed out each of the game’s accessibility settings, broken up into six charts to go along with the six separate menus in The Last of Us Part 1.

Alternate Controls

The Alternate Controls section of the accessibility menu in The Last of Us Part 1 focuses on changing the way certain gameplay features function, like ladder climbing and repeated button presses.

All Alternate Control settings Setting Description Default Setting Description Default Customize Controls Remap and fully customize all controls N/A Ladder Movement Change the directional input for movement on ladders. Character: Movement up/down ladders with left stick is relative to the player's orientation. Camera: Movement up/down ladders with left stick is relative to the camera's orientation. Recommended for players who are blind or have low vision and are using Navigation Assistance to orient themselves Character Hand Wheel Input Change input for hand wheel interactions. Left Stick: Rotate left stick counter-clockwise to progress. Hold: Hold Triangle to progress Left Stick Melee While Aiming Allows the player to melee with Square while aiming. This will disable Shoulder Swap since it is mapped to Square while aiming Off Repeated Button Presses Change the input method for repeated button press prompts. Tap: Press the button repeatedly to progress. Hold: Hold the button to progress Tap Melee Combos Change the input method for performing a melee combo. Tap: Press square repeatedly to melee combo. Hold: Hold square to melee combo Tap Aiming Mode Change the input method for aiming. Hold: Hold L2 to aim. Release to stop aiming. Toggle: Press L2 to aim. Press L2 again to stop aiming Hold Sprinting Change the input method for sprinting. Hold: Hold L1 to sprint. Release to stop sprinting. Toggle: Briefly hold L1 to start sprinting. Briefly hold L1 again to stop sprinting Hold Crafting Change the input method for crafting and upgrading. Hold: Hold X to start crafting and release to cancel. Toggle: Tap X to start crafting and tap to cancel Hold Backpack Weapon Swap Change the input method for swapping weapons in your holsters. Hold: Hold Square to enter backpack weapon swapping and release to exit. Toggle: Hold Square to enter backpack weapon swapping and tap to exit Hold Bow Firing Change the input method for firing the bow. Hold: Hold R2 while aiming to draw the arrow back and release to fire. Taps: Tap R2 while aiming to automatically draw the arrow back and tap again to fire Hold Listen Mode Change the input method for listen mode. Hold: Hold R1 to listen. Release to stop listening. Toggle: Briefly hold R1 to listen. Briefly hold R1 again to stop listening Hold Camera Assist Automatically reorients the camera in the direction of your movement. Select Horizontal or Vertical to limit assistance to that axis. Designed for players who are new to action games or have difficulty using Left Stick and Right Stick simultaneously Off Lock-On Aim Automatically lock-on to enemy targets when aiming. Targets the center of the enemy's body by default. Use Right Stick to target the head or legs. If set to Auto-Target, you will lock onto the next enemy automatically even if they're off screen. Comes with adjustable Lock-On strength Off Arc-Throw Lock-On Automatically lock-on to enemy targets when L2 aiming a throwable. In stealth, bricks and bottles lock-on slightly away from enemies to facilitate distractions. Use Right Stick to directly target the enemy instead. Comes with adjustable Arc-Throw Lock-On Strength Off Auto Weapon Swap Automatically swap to another holstered weapon when you run out of ammo Off Auto Pick-Up Automatically picks up nearby ammo and ingredients Off Minigame Time Limit Modifies the time limit for a particular minigame in Left Behind 1X Minigame Input Modifies the inputs required to succeed in a particular minigame in Left Behind. Fewer Inputs: Limits the number of inputs per sequence. No Chords: Removes inputs that require pressing multiple buttons simultaneously 1X

Magnification and Visual Aids

The Magnification and Visual Aids section of The Last of Us Part 1’s accessibility menu includes customizations for the HUD, as well as options for colorblind players.

All Magnification and Visual Aid settings Setting Description Default Setting Description Default HUD Scale Changes the size of in-game HUD elements Default HUD Background Changes HUD background darkness Default HUD Color Changes the color of text and HUD elements White HUD Colorblind Mode Changes the color palette of HUD accents: Highlight Colors, Danger Colors, Breath Colors Off HUD Flashing Enables flashing HUD animations On High Contrast Display Mutes environment colors and adds distinct contrast coloring to allies, enemies, items, and interactive objects. When enabled, use the touchpad to toggle high contrast display Off Screen Magnifier Magnifies a section of the screen. Lightly double tap the touchpad to quickly toggle zoom. Holding the second tap will slowly increase the zoom, locking the zoom level on release. Use the touchpad to move magnifier over different areas of the screen. Double tap again to exit Off Translation Prompts Enables Triangle translation prompts for in-world text. When set to Auto, this feature is automatically enabled when a non-English text language is selected or if screen reader is enabled Auto (Off)

Motion Sickness

The Motion Sickness section of the accessibility menu allows players to control the intensity of The Last of Us Part 1’s camera, as well as adjust the game’s field of view

All Motion Sickness settings Setting Description Default Setting Description Default Camera Shake Adjust the intensity of camera shake 10 Motion Blur Adjust the intensity of the motion blur effect 10 Camera Distance Adjust the distance of the 3rd person camera. Increasing this value moves the camera further from the player. Decreasing this value moves the camera closer to the player 0 Field of View Adjust the field of view of the 3rd person camera. Increasing this value makes the field of view wider. Decreasing this value makes the field of view narrower 0 Full Screen Effects Enables screen effects that indicate player status On Persistent Center Dot Displays a persistent reticle in the center of the screen, hidden during cinematics and while aiming Off

Navigation and Traversal

The Navigation and Traversal section of the accessibility menu allows players to customize how easily their character can move about the game, offering options for unlimited underwater breathing, automatic jumping, and more.

All Navigation and Traversal settings Setting Description Default Setting Description Default Navigation Assistance Pressing L3 faces the camera in the direction of story progression, marking the path to follow. If Enhanced Listen Mode is also enabled, then pressing L3 while in listen mode (hold R1) will instead direct the player towards the most recently scanned item or enemy Off Traversal Assistance Enables simplified traversal input. Press X to automatically perform certain difficult jumps. Automatically climb ledges and squeeze through small gaps. Automatically vault small obstacles while on the horse. Automatically sprint in certain encounters. Off Ledge Guard Guards against falling off ledges with additional audio and vibration feedback. Prevents you from falling from ledges that will kill you Off Enhanced Listen Mode Enables the ability to scan for items with Circle and enemies with Square while in listen mode. Send out a scan triggering audio cues at the target's location. The pitch of the sound changes based on the target's height relative to you. If Navigation Assistance is also enabled, then pressing L3 while in listen mode will direct the player towards the most recently scanned item or enemy. Comes with adjustable Scan Range and Scan Time Off Infinite Breath Enables infinite breath while swimming underwater Off Skip Puzzle Option When in a puzzle, select skip puzzle from the pause menu to advance to the puzzle's completion. This setting is highly recommended for players who are blind or have low vision because some puzzle progression may not be fully accessible Off

Screen Reader and Audio Cues

The Screen Reader and Audio Cues accessibility menu helps players discern both the game’s menu and their in-game surroundings without the use of their eyes.

All Screen Reader and Audio Cues Setting Description Default Setting Description Default Screen Reader Enables narration of on-screen text. When enabled, request a screen reader description of your current status with the touch pad. Screen Reader volume can be adjusted from the Audio Volumes menu Off Cinematic Descriptions Enables descriptive audio during cinematics. This provides a spoken description of key visual elements in the scene Off Traversal Audio Cues Enables additional accessibility audio cues to assist with traversal and exploration. Plays a sound cue for: Jumpable gaps and climbable ledges, areas that require crouching, interacts and pick-ups, gaining or losing movement control, when Ledge Guard is enabled, plays a sound cue when it activates Off Combat Audio Cues Enables additional accessibility audio cues to assist with combat and stealth. Plays a sound cue for: Enemy grab and strike prompts, aiming at an enemy, landing a shot on an enemy Off Combat Vibration Cues Enables vibration cues to assist with combat. Plays a vibration cue for: Aiming at an enemy, landing a shot on an enemy Off Speech to Vibrations When enabled, spoken dialogue is also played through the DualSense wireless controller as vibrations, allowing the player to feel how the line is delivered Off Audio Volumes Adjust the volume levels of sound effects, dialogue, music, cinematics, and audio accessibility options N/A Audio Cue Glossary Browse and listen to various audio cues that appear throughout gameplay N/A

Combat Accessibility

The Combat Accessibility options in The Last of Us Part 1 can drastically change the difficulty of the game, allowing players to customize enemy behavior based on their needs. Players can turn off enemies flanking them, and even reduce how perceptive enemies are.