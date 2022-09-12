How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to make ratatouille for Remy (obviously), but he doesn’t tell you what ingredients go into the dish. Our Disney Dreamlight Valley guide lists out the ratatouille ingredients.

In Remy’s world, you have free access to ingredients by interacting with the tables in the back of the kitchen. Using these ingredients, you can make a ton of dishes, but none of them are real — you’ll lose them once you leave Remy’s realm.

As part of the story to recruit Remy back to the village, you’ll need to make a variety of dishes, which he provides the ingredients for. When you get to the last dish, ratatouille, he doesn’t list out the ingredients.

You’ll need to put the following in the pot to make ratatouille:

onion

zucchini

eggplant

oregano or basil

Once you add all these to the pot, Remy will celebrate and you can move on in the game’s story. Doing this will also permanently unlock the recipe for ratatouille.