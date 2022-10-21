How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights

One of the reasons Batman strikes fear into the hearts of criminals throughout Gotham City is his ability to pop up anywhere at any time. In Gotham Knights, his four protégés — Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin — have a slightly harder time getting around.

Sure, you can grapple-hook from ledge to ledge, summon the Batcycle at street level, and eventually unlock character-specific traversal powers. But what about fast travel? It’s practically a must for modern open-world games.

Thankfully, although it’s not available from the start, Gotham Knights does indeed have a fast travel system. Here’s how to unlock it.

Meet Lucius Fox

Story progression alone doesn’t unlock Gotham Knights fast travel automatically, but it does unlock the ability to unlock fast travel. Bear with us.

Do patrols and story missions until you receive a message from Lucius Fox, who in this iteration of the DC universe is currently the head of his own company, Foxteca. For us, this happened after we infiltrated Blackgate Penitentiary and met with Harley Quinn.

Fox aided Batman by providing him with gadgets and R&D, and he’s eager to do the same for the Bat-family now. Meet him on the roof of Foxteca HQ and he’ll set you on the path to unlocking fast travel.

Scan drones

Fox has developed a mech-like wing suit that can ferry you around the city in seconds, but of course, things can’t be quite that easy. It turns out each region of Gotham is now patrolled by GCPD drones that will shoot you down if you don’t compromise them first.

Doing so involves scanning them using the game’s AR mode. Each of the city’s zones has its own set of drones to scan, after which the fast travel point for that area becomes available from the map screen.

The first one is easy, but the GCPD will subsequently develop miraculous shield technology that blocks your scans until they stop at a dock. That makes scanning some drones pretty tedious, as you basically have to follow their lazy, looping flight paths until they stop for a rest.

Unfortunately, that’s the price of unlocking fast travel in Gotham Knights. Thankfully, you only have to do it once for each section of the city, and then you’re done.