Where to find all of Bayonetta 3’s Umbran Tears

In Bayonetta 3, Umbran Tears of Blood are the main collectible type throughout the game. There are a total of 39 Umbran Tears to gather — three per chapter — represented by a Crow, a Toad, and a Cat. While completely optional, gathering all three unlocks an alternate challenge of the chapter, called Phenomenal Remnant.

Bayonetta 3’s Phenomenal Remnants take place in areas you’ve already visited, but instead offer a time-based challenge with battle encounters involved. If you want to continue increasing your overall scores, grab a few extra Orbs, or just spend more time digging into the game, these optional levels provide the chance.

This guide will show you where to find all Umbran Tears in Bayonetta 3, divided per chapter and following the in-game order that can be seen in the pause menu. If you happen to miss any of them, each chapter has checkpoints, so you can double-check the Verses and jump back in accordingly.

Chapter 1

There is a Cat running around on the western side of the area, right past the dog mannequin. I wasn’t able to grab this on my first go, and instead waited until I had other weapons: I did this with the Train, but you can give it a try with the Spider as well. The key is to outrun the cat right as it’s entering a corner.

The Toad is found right after Verse 9. Before you make it all the way to the other side, you’ll hear a Toad croaking. It’s found on the back of a sign for Perseus Cafe. Just approach it and you’ll get the Umbran Tear.

The Crow is after Verse 11 in the sewers, before you drop into the depths below where the soldiers are looking for you. As soon as you approach the crow it’s going to start flying around. What I recommend here is to trigger the flight, and then head over to the start of the staircase, since it’s bound to fly around here. As soon as it’s getting closer, double jump in place without moving and Bayonetta should pick the Crow up without issues. If you miss it, don’t worry, it happened to me as well. You can just wait for a bit and restart the steps once the Crow flies back.

Chapter 2

After your fight against the new flying enemies, and as you’re exploring that big open area, you’ll stumble across a short building that has a set of staircases leading underground — it’s close to the center of the area, next to Perseus Cafe on the other end. You’ll find the crow here. This is a tough one, as it can fly in different directions depending on how you approach them. I recommend going at it from the Crow’s right side, as if you were heading toward the building itself from that direction. This should lead the Crow to fly to its back and then up a building. It’s right when the Crow flies across the rooftop that you can catch it off guard.

The Cat is hiding amongst other cats in a parking lot around that same open area. Taking the building you were just in as a starting point, head over to the street with the dead end that has a ton of trucks parked. I recommend just destroying them all to clear up space, and once you do, you’re going to notice the cat. This one is easier than the Cat in Chapter 1 — I changed forms using RZ and just flew around following their path while trying to get ahead whenever possible. The cat is likely to just go in a circle, so follow them around until you catch them.

You can find the Toad right after the Spider section. Once you’re on solid ground as Bayonetta again, take a detour to the left following the wreckages until you’re getting close to the open area with the massive building. The Toad is hiding behind a road, overlooking the main path.

Chapter 3

In the starting area, as you’re making your way through the wreckage, you’ll stumble upon a floating platform on ground level. Step on it and a few others will appear. I recommend doing double jumps here instead of flying, as they move around and flying can get a bit wonky in such a short distance.

Once you’re on the other side, use the destroyed train to head inside the cave, complete the Verse encounter, and then head outside. Don’t jump out of the cave’s hole yet. Instead, turn the camera around and you’ll notice a Toad who is standing close to the ledge. Move closely to it as you’re walking and Bayonetta should pick them up automatically, no need to jump.

For the Crow, you can find them at the corner of the building that is placed to the right when you’re climbing up through the wreckage in the starting area. If you’re exiting the cave after grabbing the Toad, it’s on that same rooftop you first come across.

For this one, I recommend using the G-Pillar. Get close to the Crow, let them fly away, and start running. It’s best if you’re already in the demon form when you approach the Crow. Then, just time your jump to the broken highway that’s on the other side, since the Crow will fly over there. Again, the Crow will respawn, so you can watch its trail safely a few times first.

As for the Cat, check the long pathway that leads to the main gate after clearing Verse 3. Double check the narrow alleyways that are in between the row of stores and houses on the left side of the main road. The cat is bound to be around one of them. The key here is to approach them from their side so they run off to another alleyway instead of the same one over and over. I used G-Pillar’s demon here to move faster and jump ahead of the Cat.

Chapter 4

The first Umbran Tear here isn’t available until after Verse 2, so don’t worry about missing it. Once you’re done with the encounter and you’ve made it across the falling bridge, don’t go inside the hall just yet. Instead, use the platform on the left side, which is close to the wall, to start moving around the structure. Then just head up to the rooftop there.

The crow is overlooking the scenery, sitting on top of the corner. For this, you’re going to have to use the spider to follow its trail to the other side. Thankfully, all you need to do is change forms and then swing across following the Crow. I picked up the Crow super quickly doing this.

You can find the Cat after Verse 4. Once you’re on the bridge of the new area, where the soldiers start cheering at Bayonetta, head over to the right side. You’ll see another building that is a bit far away. Use the spider to swing yourself to the other side. Once there, you’ll notice a cat running around on top of the rooftop. A trick for catching up to the cat: While using the spider form, crawls around in circles behind the Cat while moving the camera, so the movement doesn’t stop. It took me almost a whole minute, so be patient.

The Toad is also on that bridge. Before you’re about to climb up the tall staircase, go around the door on the left side to find the Toad hidden on the back, leaning against the inner walls.

Chapter 5

After Verse 1, once you exit that area, stick to the left side and follow that corridor up until it opens to the left. You’ll see the Cat there. This one is a bit tricky, but can be accomplished with some patience. Make sure to press RZ twice for Viola to sprint, and keep on chasing the Cat until you’re able to cut in one of the corners.

After Verse 1, once you’re outside that first open area and go through the broken staircase, you’re going to see a building on top of the wall on the opposite side. Head there and climb to the top - there’s a Toad waiting for you.

The Crow is very hard to miss as you’re going to stumble upon it right after Verse 8, and before you get to Rodin’s shop station. I recommend approaching it from the back so it flies towards the main area. Then, sprint, use your grappling hook to get ahead, and move toward the building. The Crow will spin around one of the columns, so you’re bound to bump into them.

Chapter 6

In the starting area, head over to the main plateau and turn to your right — you’ll find a passage that leads to a walkway in between the lava (there’s also an optional Verse to your left, for reference). The Cat is here, and will start running towards the right, using the watermills to get across. I recommend using the Hammer demon and just jump to try and get ahead of the cat. It took me a quick try, especially if you’re catching up with the cat before it’s about to finish running on the watermill.

The Crow can be spotted on a lone tower at the end of a long pathway. For reference, this takes place after Verse 4. For a visual aid, if you stumble upon Rodin’s station, head over to the opposite side. Once on the rooftop, you’ll see the Crow standing on the ledge. This one is going to fly across and spin around the tower a few times. It can be annoying, but I recommend using the Spider demon to swing across, and then just wait on the balcony for the Crow to fly over. Then, do a quick jump or double jump and the Umbran Tear will be yours.

You can find the Toad immediately after Verse 7. Jump on the wreckage toward the direction of the decapitated statue leaning on the lava. Get closer to the shield and double jump to grab the Umbran Tear.

Chapter 7

The Crow is quite far away. First off, finish the sequence with Cheshire until Viola gets in the water. Then, head back to where you came from (so, the entrance of the canyon towards this open area you’re at now), and look for a small breach to the left that leads to another corridor - there are some orb plants as reference, as well as a close wreckage.

Head all the way to the other side and you’ll find Verse 6. Take care of the encounter and continue moving forward until the next open area, where you’ll see the Crow. What I recommend here is to approach it from the direction you’re arriving, and then start running forward. Use your double jump and grappling hook close to the ledges to catch up with it. Once done, you’ll have the first Umbran Tear of the level.

The Toad is hidden behind the waterfalls in the desert section that has the huge sand river. Before heading there, take a short detour to the right side and go behind the waterfalls. After you’re past the first one, keep on moving to hear the toad in between the rocks. Get close to it to grab the Umbran Tear.

The Cat is found in the quicksand section as you’re moving across the center of the area, so you can’t miss it. It can be tricky to get, as the cat jumps on the platforms much faster than you. But on my end, I waited until the cat was on the wreckage on the other end, and then jumped from the quicksand to said platform. Viola automatically grabbed the cat, which didn’t move, and I got the third Umbran Tear.

Chapter 8

After Verse 1, head over to the waterfalls that are behind the heavenly encounter (Verse 3) to find a swarm of toads. Don’t worry, as the one you’re looking for is behind the waterfall itself. Get close to the wall to grab the Umbran Tear.

As you’re descending through the large staircase at the start of the level, take a detour to ground level and onto one of the “islands” next to the large gaps underneath the stairs. You’ll find the Crow there. Now, this one is kinda hard, but this strategy should help: Using the Train demon, get close enough for the Crow to start flying, and immediately double jump — that should give you the perfect height to use the train and clash against the Crow before it can fly against the corner. Doing so will reward you with an Umbran Tear.

After you’ve gotten your hands on Baal and cleared the next room with the locked door, double jump to the pillars to spot the Cat. My strategy here was to use the Train demon and wait until the cat was on a taller pillar than me. Then I just double jumped and pressed ZR to go at maximum speed against the cat. (Sorry, little fella, but I really needed that Umbran Tear!)

Chapter 9

In the starting area, head over to the right side towards the water cascades. As you get closer, you’ll immediately start hearing toads nearby — the one you’re looking for is hiding inside the bushes next to the water current, right before you start climbing it towards the other area that has an optional Heavenly Verse.

In the chamber inside the temple where you have to use your new demon to activate the windmills, don’t leave the area after activating the door. Instead, head over to the door, and use the Spider to get to the “balcony” that is on top of it. From there, jump over to the left side (where the wind is coming from) and go around. On top of the structure there, overlooking the chamber, is the Crow. For this one, I approached it facing the direction of the wind (there’s a boulder nearby that you can hop onto and use to stand and prepare the jump). I used the Train here, getting close enough for the Crow to start flying, jumping off, and then timing the movement forward with the Train to intercept it.

Inside the large chamber where Verse 7 takes place, you can find the Cat to the right side of the door on the other end (opposite side from where you enter from). This one is a bit tricky since it will jump to the plateau that is next to its spot, but I recommend using the Train. Whenever you get close and it runs towards the plateau, double jump and move forward with the train to catch it in movement.

Chapter 10

After Verse 2, on the opposite side of the main tower with the elevator inside, look for the Crow sitting on a ledge close to a pathway that leads to a plateau with a collectible. For this one, you’re going to want to start sprinting towards that plateau passing by the Crow so it starts flying, double jump and use your wings to get to the other ledge, and immediately jump to grab the Crow as it’s flying by.

After Verse 6, you can spot the Cat in either of the metro entryways on each side of the street. As soon as you get close the Cat is going to run underground to the other entryway. For this, start sprinting towards the Cat in direction to the opposite end, keep on running, then jump to where the Cat was before. It only took me two tries to get it, as the pattern is always the same.

As you’re heading towards Rodin’s store, you’ll notice a path that leads to an alleyway on the left side. Get past the trial and into the alley at the other end. Sticking to the wall on the right, look for the cracks and destroy it to find the Toad inside.

Chapter 11

After the cutscene about Mictlantecuhtli, don’t head down towards the metro station just yet. Instead, head over to the opposite side to find a Crow. Once you get close, it’ll start flying toward the path where you came from. I recommend using the Train demon here to just cut your way ahead until you catch up with it; I managed to do so right at the start of the street at the beginning of the level.

Once in the underground area where you need to use the demon to reveal the path in the dark, go all the way across the room to the door following the main path. Before you leave, turn around and head across to the nearest wreckage — the Toad is right around the left corner, from where you can see the door you were just in.

After Verse 4, head back and turn around the corner to find a closed street. If you take a closer look at the building on the right, you’ll notice a couple dozen curtains on which you can hop on. After you do, they close down, while the Cat roams over them. What I recommend doing here is close all of them down, then using the Spider to get to the top row (attach yourself to the wall and then double jump; if the game doesn’t let you, start from the farther end) and then use Simoon to fly toward the Cat as it runs away to the other side.

Chapter 12

After Verse 2, make sure to take a detour to an alleyway that leads to a big outdoor area with a Heavenly Encounter. After completing it, keep an eye on the wreckage to the side, as there is a Crow nearby. The Crow is going to fly toward the door you came in from and go through the middle window. I recommend approaching it, then immediately using the Spider to get to the entrance, attach yourself to the wall, and climb toward the window to automatically catch it and get the Umbran Tear.

After Verse 2 and as you’re making your way through the main street, you’re going to notice a few pieces of street towards the left side, close to the ledge. If you follow them around the corner you’re going to encounter the Toad hidden in the very last one, overlooking the main street from the opposite corner.

After Verse 4, keep an eye out for an alleyway that leads to a closed street with tons of buses and cars around, as the Cat is roaming around here. You can’t summon demons while inside, but I recommend destroying as many vehicles as you can to clear the view. I managed to grab the cat using the Train, cornering it on the two spots close to the entrance where it runs around. It takes a few seconds for it to get to the other end, so take that opportunity to double jump across and land on top of it.

Chapter 13

At the beginning of the level, you’re going to stumble upon a road that’s going to start collapsing. Continue forward and once you’re on solid ground again, head over to the left where there are a few platforms - the Cat is roaming around the place. This one is easy - since the Cat needs to jump over the platforms, I used the Train demon to get close to it and grab the Umbran Tear.

Don’t leave this area just yet. If you head to the opposite direction of where the chat roams around, you’re going to see this obelisk-shaped structure. Go around it to find a hidden Toad.

Keep moving forward onto yet another collapsing road and make it to the other side. You’re going to be moving around the structure until you’re on top — once there, before heading to the platforms, you can spot a Crow nearby.

As soon as you get close it’s going to descend a bit and then move toward the platforms. I recommend using the Train demon here, drop off from the ledge following the crow, and then use the Train’s movement to push forward and grab it in mid-air.