Every Marvel Snap location (and what they do)

Play to the abilities of these zones to win rounds

By Sarah Thwaites
A photo of a game of Marvel Snap, featuring the locations The Hub and Onslaught’s Citadel, and various cards, on an iPhone. Image: Second Dinner/Marvel

Unless there’s a Scarlet Witch in play, Marvel Snap players are always beholden to the locations that present during the first three rounds of every match. These themed areas can take upend tried-and-tested decks, making your most powerful cards look like children’s playthings. This guide will run through what locations are, detail the effects of every location we’ve found so far, and offer some handy tips and tricks for dealing with some particularly tricky locations.

How Marvel Snap locations work

During every game of Marvel Snap, three random locations will reveal themselves, one round at a time, across the centre of the game board. Each location offers a modifier that affects that particular lane of the game. Some are pretty simple to deal with — take Central Park, which adds a Squirrel card to each location, or Lemuria, which prevents cards from getting revealed for a turn.

Some, however, can offer more of a challenge. On Crimson Cosmos, for example, you can’t play cards that cost 1, 2, or 3 energy. Not great if your deck is stacked with lower-cost cards. The Nexus, meanwhile, applies its score to all other locations, turning the lane into a high-stakes battleground.

A photo of a game of Marvel Snap, featuring the locations Oscorp Tower, The Nexus, and Dark Dimension, and various cards, on an iPhone. Image: Second Dinner/Marvel

Each location also has a rarity; some will appear more than others. However, these rates are exceptionally difficult to predict. Plus, Marvel Snap regularly cycles in a “featured location,” which spawns with higher frequency. As a result, it’s best to prepare a dynamic deck than plan for zones with complex effects. It’s also worth noting that, on some occasions, the same location can show up twice in a match, making for some interesting challenges. Here’s the full list of every location we’ve found so far in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap location list

Asgard After turn 4, whoever is winning here draws 2 cards
Atlantis If you only have one card here, it has +5 Power
Attilan After turn 3, shuffle your hand into your deck. Draw 3 cards.
Avengers Compound On turn 5, all cards must be played here
Bar Sinister When you play a card here, fill this location with copies of it
Baxter Building Whoever is winning this location gets +3 Power at the others
Bifrost After turn 4, move all cards one location to the right
Central Park Add a Squirrel to each location
Cloning Vats When you play a card here, add a copy to your hand
Crimson Cosmos Cards that cost 1, 2 or 3 can’t be placed here
Daily Bugle Get a copy of a card in your opponent’s hand
Danger Room Cards played here have a 25% chance to be destroyed
Dark Dimension Cards here are not revealed until the game ends
District X Replace both decks with 10 random cards
Dream Dimension On turn 5, cards cost 1 more
Ego Ego takes over and plays your cards for you
Elysium Cards cost 1 less
Fisk Tower When a card moves here, destroy it
Flooding This is the last turn cards can be played here
Flooded Cards can’t be played here
Gamma Lab After turn 3, transform all cards here into The Hulk
Grand Central After turn 5, put a card from each player’s hand here
Hala After turn 4, destroy all cards controlled by the player losing here
Hellfire Club Cards that cost 1 can’t be played here
Hell’s Kitchen Draw a 1-Cost card from your deck
Isle of Silence Ongoing effects are disabled here
K’un-Lun When a card moves here, give it +2 Power
Kamar-Taj On Reveal effects happen twice at this location
Kyln You can’t play cards here after turn 4
Knowhere On Reveal effects do not happen at this location
Lemuria No cards are revealed this turn
Lechuguilla When you play a card here, shuffle 3 rocks into your deck
Limbo There is a turn 7 this game
Los Diablos Base After turn 3, ruin a random location
Luke’s Bar When you play a card here, return it to your hand
Machineworld When you play a card here, add a copy to the opponent’s hand
Mindscape At the start of turn 6, swap hands
Miniaturized Lab On turns 3, 4, and 5, no cards can be added here
Mirror Dimension On turn 4, transform into one of the other locations
Mojoworld Whoever has more cards here gets +100 Power
Monster Island Add a 9-Power Monster here for each player
Monster Metropolis The card(s) with the highest power here get +3 Power
Muir Island After each turn, give cards here +1 Power
Murderworld After turn 3, destroy all cards here
Necrosha Cards here have -2 Power
Nidavellir Cards here have +5 Power
Negative Zone Cards here have -3 Power
New York On turn 6, you can move cards to this location
Nova Roma Draw a card
Olympia Draw 2 cards
Onslaught’s Citadel Ongoing effects here are doubled
Oscorp Tower After turn 3, all cards here swap sides
Project Pegasus Get +5 energy this turn
Ruins No effect
Sakaar Put a card from each player’s hand here
Sanctum Sanctorum Cards can’t be played here
Savage Land Add two Raptors on each side of this location
Shadowland Add a Ninja to each side with -2 Power
Sewer System Cards here have -1 Power
Shuri’s Lab When you play a card here, double its power
Sinister London When you play a card here, add a copy to another location
Sokovia Discard a card from each player's hand
Stark Tower After turn 5, give all cards here +2 Power
Strange Academy After turn 5, move all cards here to other random locations
Subterranea Shuffle 5 rocks into each deck
The Bar With No Name Whoever has the least Power here wins
The Big House Cards that cost 4, 5 or 6 can’t be played here
The Hub Add a random card to each player’s hand
The Ice Box Give a card in each player’s hand +1 cost
The Peak Each card in your hand swaps its Power and Cost
The Raft First to fill this draws a 6-cost card. It costs 0.
The Space Throne Only one card can be here for each player
The Superflow If you have no cards here, +1 energy each turn
The Triskelion Fill each player’s hand with random cards
The Vault On turn 6, cards can’t be played here
Tinkerer’s Workshop Get +1 energy this turn
Titan 6-Cost cards cost 1 less
TVA After turn 4, end the game
Wakanda Cards here can’t be destroyed
Wakandan Embassy Give +2 Power to cards in players’ hands
Warrior Falls After each turn, cards here FIGHT! Destroy the weakest one(s)
Washington D.C. Cards here with no abilities have +3 Power
Weirdworld Both players draw from their opponent’s decks
Westview Turns into a new location on turn 4
Worldship Destroy the other locations
X-Mansion After turn 3, add a random card here for each player
Xandar Cards here have +1 Power

Tips for owning key Marvel Snap locations

New York

A hell of a location, New York lets you move cards into the zone on turn six. The trick is not to play cards into this space early so you can decide later whether it is something worth fighting over. Once turn six rolls around, it’s worth checking whether moving cards is still a viable option. Keep in mind that some cards benefit from moving as well; when tallying up opposing cards, it’s worth checking for any boosts from moves that they may gain.

Ego

The Ego location lets the AI take the wheel, playing cards for you against your will. The chances of coming toe-to-toe with this celestial being aren’t likely, but it’s still a good test of your deck’s versatility. While there isn’t a specific trick to dealing with this zone, it’s a reminder that building a deck with a cohesive theme can, more often than not, be your saving grace.

Sanctum Sanctorum

Sanctum Sanctorum doesn’t allow players to place cards, but don’t worry, that doesn’t lock you out completely, as cards like Nightcrawler can still be moved here. Options for cards that add extra power to the table, like White Tiger or Squirrel Girl, can also be beneficial here. Mr Fantastic is also a great play, as he can add +2 to adjacent locations.

Gamma Lab

You’d think turning everything into the Hulk would be a blessing, but it can also be a curse. With Gamma Lab, all cards played at the zone turn into the Hulk after turn three.

The instinct might be to offload all of your low-cost, low-power cards here to fill the space, giving you a hefty sum of power and sealing that location as a win. However, there are many outcomes to this puzzle.

If both players fill the space, it could end in a draw for the location, meaning you’ll need to have more power on the other two. Alternatively, the opposing player may buff the total card score with Iron Man or Ironheart. With Gamma Lab, committing to the spot but leaving tactical wiggle room is a safe move. Marvel Snap is all about forward planning, whether it’s leaving a card spot for your own Iron Man vengeance or having some buffing cards in your hand that can add extra power.

TVA

Did I just mention forward planning? If you see the TVA show up, scrap that. The TVA ends the game at turn four, meaning you have to adapt — fast. If you get caught by the TVA, and your deck has no low-cost cards, you’ll be in a bit of trouble. The TVA serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of Marvel Snap more than anything. The best option here is to try and use the other locations to your advantage and get as much power out of them as you can. If accessible, Elektra would be a great option here, as her ability allows you to put a card out while taking away one of your opponent’s.

